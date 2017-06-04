Pakistan rubbishes Afghan allegations over Kabul blast

The incident in the diplomatic area of Kabul took place around 8:30 am local time after a vehicle packed with explosives was detonated, leaving at least 80 dead and almost 400 others wounded. Afghan officials said the explosives were packed in a sewage tanker.

The dead also included Afghan security guards at the facilities, including the US Embassy, while 11 American contractors were wounded.

Earlier, on Saturday, another suicide attack killed at least 14 people in Afghanistan’s Khost province.

ISI is Pakistan’s top intelligence agency and is accused of having ties to jihadist groups throughout Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In his speech to Parliament on Thursday, Hussain condemned Wednesday’s extremist attack in Kabul, saying the people and the government of Pakistan will continue to support all efforts aimed at ensuring peace in Afghanistan. The insurgents have lately intensified attacks on Afghan security forces, killing and wounding scores of them.

The decision came after a deadly attack in Kabul that the country believes was backed by Islamabad.

Afghan native and Indiana University professor Nazif Shahrani told VOA he is not surprised by the bombing. But it also makes Afghanistan look even more like a quagmire. More than a third of Afghanistan is now said to be outside government control.

The bombing happened in an area not far from the German embassy. German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said an Afghan security guard was among those killed and that a number of employees were wounded.

The French, Turkish and Iranian embassies are also among missions that suffered material damage.

Stability in Afghanistan was in Pakistan’s interests, said Nafees Zakaria, and the “rhetoric of blaming others” to hide Afghanistan’s own failures was unhelpful.

At least 11 Afghan guards working for the U.S. embassy were among those killed and 11 American citizens working as contractors in Kabul were among the wounded, United States officials said.

The bomb’s target is unknown but many of those who died in what witnesses described as a massive explosion were Afghan civilians. “That this attack would occur during the holy month of Ramadan underscores the senseless and barbaric nature of this attack”, a White House spokesman said.

As the truck had to pass through several checkpoints, the attack represented “a real breakdown in security, and a breakdown in this area is very troubling to the Afghan people”, Francona said.

“Terrorists have once again proved they were representing no religion and ideology and staged such attacks just to please their Pakistani lords”, the NDS said in a statement.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those killed and injured”.