The Indian army said two of its soldiers were killed in an ambush by suspected insurgents on Saturday even as troops traded gunfire with Pakistani forces across a cease-fire line dividing Kashmir between the two rivals.

“Pakistan Army used small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars from 11 p.m. on Friday along the Poonch LoC“, Mehta added. The overall aim is to “proactively dominate” the LoC by destroying Pakistan army posts aiding infiltration of militants, as was reported by TOI earlier.

Three people have been killed on either side of the India-Pakistan border in fresh cross-border shelling, officials say. Faisal “condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations” by Indian forces.

A 2003 ceasefire is regularly violated along the LoC and goes up in the summer as the snow melts and mountain passes open through which militants sneak into India. “The epicentre of the most grievous form of human rights violations in the Indian subcontinent is none other than Pakistan”, the minister of state in the prime minister’s office claimed.

Resultantly, three Pakistani Civilians were injured due to Indian firing, ISPR said.

Both countries have claimed the Kashmir region in full since partition and independence from Britain in 1947, but administer separate portions of it. 23 security personnel were killed in the two-year period.

Dujarric has repeatedly said that Guterres is following the situation in Kashmir amid escalating tensions at the border between India and Pakistan.

The Indian army hit back at the ceasefire violation. Ahead of a meeting later this month with the Financial Action Task Force, an worldwide watchdog dedicated to tracking sources of funding for designated terrorist organizations, Pakistan froze the accounts Saturday of around 5,000 suspected militants, totaling about $3 million, according to the Associated Press.