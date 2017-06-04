Pakistan will do something out of the box against India: Sarfraz

Anil Kumble’s tenure as the Indian coach will end after the Champions Trophy. The government must understand the pain of the aggrieved family of the martyr. Heaping praise on the Indian players, Fleming said: “I watched these players recently in the Indian Premier League”.Afridi was also hugely impressed with young pacer Bumrah.The World Cup match featured a classic cricket confrontation between two global stars in India batsman Sachin Tendulkar and Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar.

Pakistan have in recent years shown a tendency to crumble under pressure in their high-voltage encounters against India.

While strictly speaking that may not be true as Pakistan could yet slip behind the West Indies into ninth by the September cut-off for automatic qualification, Sarfraz likely thinks that his team are on an upward trajectory. It’s awesome. It’s the outside noise that is there. The game was reduced to a 40-over a side before India got a revised target of 102 runs from 22 overs, which Dhoni and Co. eventually won by eight wickets.

Kohli and his team-mates are considered to be one of the favourites to win the Champions Trophy, especially as they won the last edition of the event in 2013. If you don’t have knowledge of something, unless I am there myself in a particular situation and I am aware of what is happening, I will not pass any comment.

“For me, bowling to Kohli was always a challenge and Pakistani bowlers would have to be on top of their game against him”. And that’s all we can say. I’m hoping we all get to see another memorable contest that befits the India-Pakistan rivalry.

THey have some really talented players in the Pakistan squad as well, Babar Azam is one of the them. Wahab Riaz, Md. Amir, and Hasan Ali form a potent pace attack, with the teenaged leggie Shadab Khan and left-armer Imad Wasim spin-bowling options.

The BCCI insisted it had merely followed routine procedure by inviting applications for the former India leg-spinner’s job.

“We can’t just sit back and let them score”.

“We’ve got everything at our disposal tomorrow to allow Saf (Sarfraz Ahmed) to pull the strings to make sure we can try to bowl India out, because that’s got to be priority number one”, he added.

“We have finalised 12, will decide on final 11 in the morning after having a look at the wicket”, Arthur told media at Edgbaston.

“If something is being put in as a process, I don’t see why people are creating so many speculations about it”.

The battle for supremacy in the Champions Trophy has begun. Kohli swatted away any notion, however, that there were differences beyond the ordinary between team members and Kumble. That’s all we can say. “We are focused on our livelihood which is on the field and all that we are going to focus on”, he added. Mickey Arthur says, “All I know is that the captain/ coach relationship is nearly like a marriage”.