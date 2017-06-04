Panic Breaks Out In Turin After Scuffle Amongst Fans

Carlo’s Square in Turin which was abandoned when football fans watching the UEFA Champions League final soccer match between Juventus and Real Madrid, fled the area in panic.

For some Juventus fans, the incident brought back traumatic memories of the 1985 Heysel stadium disaster in Brussels, where 39 people were killed, with a lot of them being Italian fans.

During the second half of the match, which Real Madrid went on to win 4-1, video cameras showed a sudden rush in the middle of the crowd in San Carlo square, and then a violent surge that flung people against barriers.

The match, between Turin club Juventus and Real Madrid, was being played in Cardiff, Wales.

Scores of fans ran out of the center of the square, screaming in panic and fear for their lives. Two were reportedly in serious condition.

According to reports, while most of the people affected were treated for cuts and bruises, seven had to be taken to emergency units at local hospitals. “There was an incident there; we hope that not too many people were injured”.

It has also been reported that a railing at the top of a stairwell leading to an underground auto park gave way, causing people to run to safety. Local media cited older Juventus supporters present as saying the panic had evoked painful memories of the 1985 Heysel disaster, in which 39 mostly Italian fans died when they were crushed by a collapsing wall before the start of that year’s European Cup final, against Liverpool.

Marco Gulini said he was pushed to the ground by the surging crowd. “Everyone just trampled over me. I don’t have the slightest idea what happened”.