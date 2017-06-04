Panicked White House goes into lockdown, refuses all Russian Federation questions

Early in the morning of May 31, Trump tweeted: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe“, according to The New York Times.

Spicer gave no further clarity on Mr. Trump’s confounding overnight “covfefe” tweet, which created an Internet sensation and caused people to speculate about why the president is tweeting – and what he is tweeting – in the middle of the night.

Later in the day, Trump took to Twitter to blast Clinton as a “terrible candidate“.

Trump wants to respond more aggressively to allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and questions about investigations of possible ties between Trump’s campaign and Moscow.

The White House and the Russian bank have offered conflicting explanations for the meeting between Kushner and Sergey Gorkov, a Putin appointee, which has only fueled the intrigue around the senior Trump aide who was named as a point of focus in the FBI’s criminal probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, according to United States officials briefed on the investigation.

An uproar of questions soon followed, including “what is covfefe?” and “what does covfefe mean!?“.

Kushner’s attorney said her client is willing to talk to the Federal Bureau of Investigation if asked about his meeting with Gorkov, as well as separate meetings with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Despite Spicer’s instruction, the White House has not provided a point of contact to reporters for Kasowitz.

But Corey Lewandowski is declined to say whether he’s been contacted by Trump or anyone else about a return engagement as the president considers an overhaul of his communications team.

Griffin, who helped with CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage, has apologized, saying that the brief video was “too disturbing” and wasn’t amusing.

As the press secretary abruptly walked off the podium, one frustrated reporter exclaimed, “How short are these gonna be?”

Given Trump’s reputation for compulsive tweeting, however, it might not be long before Trump violates his own White House’s new rule, and starts commenting on the issue again, against the advice of his attorneys.

Some YouTube users agreed that Trump probably meant to write “coverage”, while others joked about ordering a grande “covfefe” at Starbucks.

If administration officials are to be believed, the list of people who can be inducted includes Trump’s former campaign manager. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly’s claim that back channel communications are “both normal, in my opinion, and acceptable” doesn’t fully explain the circumstances of the request coming from someone who is so close to Trump and on the heels of an election in which Russian interference looms large.