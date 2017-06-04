Paramountcy, stephanotis stump area students in national spelling bee

The 13-year-old says he’s getting a lot of national attention, but it’s the support from people back home that’s got him buzzing.

Gabrielle didn’t make the final round because of her score on Tuesday’s written spelling and grammar tests, said Valerie Miller, a spokeswoman for the Scripps Co., which stages the competition. “She spelled “stentorophonic” correctly!” She said she knew all the words in the the second round and almost all in the third round.

Among those who exited in the oral rounds was Ava Cloonan, of Oswego, who spelled the word “metadata” as “metidata”.

As the prize awaits, the finalists in the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee take their seats in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, June 1, 2017. “I’m really enjoying it”.

The final competition will take place on Thursday.

One of the finalists is from right here in the Queen City.

Aisha Randhawa, of Corona, on Thursday misspelled her first word, “dimity”, a sheer cotton fabric of plain weave.

“I just want to praise Jesus for getting me here”, Rajeev said.

Coach Gracie Walters has worked with him nearly daily for the past several years and traveled to see him at the national competition.

The 14-year-old eighth-grader from Lubbock Christian School advanced to the national bee after he won the 66th A-J Media Regional Spelling Bee in March.

His parents – Siva Rajamanickam and Sridevi Kumaravelu – said they were excited for their son to face the best in the country, particularly because he is relatively new to competitive spelling.

The victor – or winners – will take home $40,000 in cash, a trophy and other prizes.

The final round of the competition airs from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. today on ESPN2 and during prime time on ESPN from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.