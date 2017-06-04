Paris Accord: Angela Merkel vows ‘more decisive action than ever’ on climate

The idea that the USA might walk away from the deal has frustrated Europeans after the years it took to reach the agreement.

What were these young people expecting from a 75-year-old self-described socialist from one of the most obscure states in the US? These two leaders have had a rocky relationship from the beginning. The president will surely continue to offend Europeans, but neither Mrs Merkel, nor Mr Schulz, nor Mr Macron believes their continent can manage without America.

Among those changes could be a Europe that develops its own contractual approach to foreign policy, as well as altered patterns of trade and military cooperation credited with underpinning decades of American prosperity. Whether as a “Trojan Horse” or a “friend at court”, the UK has long sought to minimize policy differences between the United States and EU.

“I will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days”, President Trump wrote on Twitter.

“NATO members must finally contribute their fair share and meet their financial obligations”, President Trump said while speaking to fellow alliance leaders in Brussels this past Thursday, “for 23 of the 28 member nations are still not paying what they should be paying and what they’re supposed to be paying for their defense”.

Trans-Atlantic relations have been roiled in the past week after long-standing USA frustrations about Europe’s lack of defense spending erupted at a summit in Brussels where Trump harangued his NATO allies. “They are on the phone frequently”, he added.

But Merkel’s view that Europe can no longer “completely depend on others” is a healthy epiphany if honest.

North Atlantic Treaty Organisation was established in the aftermath of World War II, originally with 12 members and the intention of binding together Western Europe in a defense alliance with the United States and Canada to counter the Soviet Union and its satellite countries in Eastern Europe (known as the Warsaw Pact).

But what might have stunned Trump’s NATO colleagues the most was his failure to reassure them of his firm commitment to Article 5 of the NATO Charter, which commits members to come to the assistance of any fellow NATO country under military attack, a commitment that NATO states honoured during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack by al-Qaida carried out against the United States, in which nearly 3,000 people killed.

Well, President Trump, I live in Miami, where the ocean level is rising, and it is also part of the United States. They argue that it was a clear example of how his “America First” policy protects the national interest, forces European countries to take on more responsibility for their own defense, and moves the United States away from engaging in the unsafe nation-building of past administrations. “The times when we could completely rely on others are, to an extent, over”, Merkel said. With doubts regarding the U.S. commitment to European defense after the election of U.S. President Trump circulating in Western media outlets, the summit was anxiously awaited by many to see whether Trump would re-confirm the U.S.’ pledge to Europe. “We Europeans truly have to take our fate into our own hands”.

“My handshake with him – it wasn’t innocent”, Mr. Macron told the French daily Journal du Dimanche.

President Trump could strike out looking, and he’d say he hit a “home run”. Also on May 29, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel hinted at another major frustration: the Middle East policy that was on display during President Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia. This means that even as it continues cooperating closely with the US, the South Korean government must also clearly state its responsibility in leading the way toward a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula – for the sake of its paramount interests, which are the peace and stability on the peninsula and the safety of its people.