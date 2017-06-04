Paris Agreement can not be renegotiated on request of a single

And we will start to renegotiate and we’ll see if there’s a better deal. “If we can, great”.

And former United Nations climate chief Christiana Figueres, who helped preside over the talks to secure the agreement, said: “The real economy both in the USA and internationally must and will continue its decarbonisation trend, pulled much more strongly by market forces than held back by politics”.

Solheim said there is incredible momentum on climate action from individual states, cities, the private sector and citizens and a single political decision will not derail this unparalleled effort.

However, it would be even more consequential if the USA departure from the Paris agreement caused other countries to weaken their own commitments, or lower their ambitions.

While traveling overseas last week, Trump was repeatedly pressed to stay in the deal by European leaders and Pope Francis.

Vice President Mike Pence claimed Trump’s decision proves his commitment to “forgotten” Americans, particularly those in communities that voted heavily for Trump in November.

A senior Indian official involved in the climate negotiations said to Business Standard, “India will stand by the agreement and meet its INDCs (intended nationally determined contributions) regardless of what other partner countries do”.

According to the statement above, the governors intend to recruit more states into the US Climate Alliance.

And cheekily adapting the nationalist slogan used by Trump on his election campaign trail, Macron urged defenders of the climate to “make our planet great again”. – President Donald J Trump. “By withdrawing the United States from the Paris Agreement, President Trump commits today a mistake with fatal consequences”.

Mexican ministers said the world had a “moral imperative” to live up to the commitments made in the Paris climate pact, while Brazil’s foreign ministry said it was concerned and disappointed by Washington’s move.

Trump had raised alarm bells when he refused to sign up to a pledge on the deal at last week’s G7 meeting in Italy.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who in the past has been dubbed the “climate chancellor” for her efforts to fight global warming, said her country would “continue to fulfil our obligations under the Paris climate agreement as part of the European framework”.

The U.S. had agreed under the previous administration to reduce emissions by about 1.6 billion tons by 2025.

China and the USA are responsible for some 40 percent of the world’s emissions and experts had warned it was vital for both to remain in the Paris agreement if it is to succeed.

Based on climate models, if the global temperature rises by an average of more than two degrees, the damage done to the environment is likely irreversible.

“While the loss of America’s leadership is unfortunate, this is a struggle that is far from over”, he said.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer was asked Tuesday if Trump believes human activity causes climate change, but also refused to answer.

Since then a range of White House aides have refused to speculate on the president’s views.