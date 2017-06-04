Paris climate accord: Merkel pledges more decisive action for mother earth

It’s time to make it clear to Trump that if he doesn’t drastically change his divisive and anti-democratic policies, he will only have himself to blame for what might follow.

Merkel today repeated her call for Europe to take control of its own destiny, but also dismissed any talk that Germany is shifting away from its old ally and pivoting East.

Merkel suggested that Europe’s relationship with the USA had shifted significantly following last week’s North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and G-7 meetings with President Donald Trump that produced disappointing results, saying Saturday that “the times in which we can fully count on others are somewhat over, as I have experienced in the past few days”. “He said, ‘I don’t have a problem Germany, I have a problem with German trade'”.

After the G7 summit concluded in Sicily, and with the absence of a Trump statement on the Paris Climate Agreement, Merkel blatantly criticized the new U.S. president’s policy. “Very bad for U.S. This will change”, he tweeted.

President Donald Trump blasted Germany anew over trade and defense, ratcheting up a dispute with Chancellor Angela Merkel that risks getting personal and undermining a trans-Atlantic bond that is the bedrock of U.S.

“The Germans are bad, very bad“, Trump allegedly said, according to German news magazine Der Spiegel, citing sources who were in the room.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel was much blunter than Merkel and called on European countries to stand up to the American leader and not avoid criticizing Trump’s policies. Macron, to his credit, put his focus where it needs to be – on foes, not friends.

“[Press Secretary Sean] Spicer had a very good statement about the relationship of the two leaders, and he said and this is what we are saying, they have a productive relationship”, Wittig said. Although she was never a supporter of Trump, she initially expressed a willingness to collaborate with him if he respected values such as “the dignity of each and every person”.

Trump took to Twitter early in the day in the United States to attack Germany, a day after Chancellor Angela Merkel ramped up her doubts about the reliability of Washington as an ally.

Clearly frustrated by Trump’s openly mercurial behaviour during the G7 meetings last week, Merkel chose to give voice to her irritation during a rally in Munich.

Merkel, for instance, announced last spring that she wanted to increase Germany’s annual defence budget by $27bn over the next three years. The adviser added the president will do what’s in the best interests of the United States. Trump’s response came in the early hours of Tuesday when he took to Twitter to once again demand that Germany renegotiate the terms of transatlantic trade and boost its defense spending.

He had begun attacking Germany and Merkel during his election campaign previous year.

“This means working in friendship with the USA, the United Kingdom and neighborly relations with Russian Federation and other partners'”.