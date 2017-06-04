Paris Climate Agreement: How much will change with the US gone?

China – the world’s biggest source of climate-warming greenhouse gases – has been at the heart of global efforts to persuade the United States, the second largest emitter, to remain in the 2015 Paris agreement.

Announcing that the US will withdraw from the Paris climate accord, President Donald Trump misplaced the blame for what ails the coal industry and laid a shaky factual foundation for his decision.

Japan’s top spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, said, “We believe that USA involvement is vital and will continue to work with the U.S”. But in addition to businesses – including some of the world’s biggest fossil fuel companies – several cities and states have in the past 24 hours reaffirmed their commitment to reducing emissions, including economic powerhouses NY and California. “And they won’t be”, Trump said.

Mr. Trump announced Thursday that he is pulling the US out of the Paris agreement, which was one of President Obama’s major achievements in office. They can do whatever they want for 13 years, not us. The unnamed group is working with the United Nations to see if their submission can be added to the Paris deal.

Nonetheless, senior White House officials did little to dissuade reporters of the possibility Trump rejects science, The Guardian reported.

“It was a transfer of wealth from the most powerful economy in the world to other countries around the planet“, he said.

Mrs May continued that the Paris Agreement provides “the right global framework for protecting the prosperity and security of future generations, while keeping energy affordable and secure for our citizens and businesses”, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

New Delhi, however, refrained from reacting to the charge of US President Donald Trump that India was trying to extract “billions and billions and billions” of dollars of foreign aid from the developed world for honouring the climate deal.

During his announcement, Trump said that the decision was taken as the agreement is “draconian” and “economically burdens” the US.

Mr Trump said America would pull out of the Paris agreement on grounds that remaining in it would hurt the United States economy and weaken USA sovereignty. In the aftermath, the White House has refused to confirm or deny whether Trump believes in human-caused climate change.

Juncker told the business conference on Friday that China and the European Union recognised the need for worldwide solutions and this was nowhere more important than full implementation of the Paris agreement.

European leaders and green organisations have expressed anger and dismay over the US’ latest “anti-climate” step. That was bad enough, and the reaction from other countries that are party to the convention and from significant parts of the US business community was significantly negative.

The withdrawal would take effect only a year later – on November 4, 2020 – the day after America’s next presidential election – potentially leaving a very small window for intervention if there is a new leader friendly to the Paris Agreement.

Trump said the deal gives other countries an “unfair advantage” over the United States, and allows other polluting countries to continue its greenhouse gas emissions while the U.S.is forced to cut its own.

“Together, we will stand by the Paris Agreement, we will implement the Paris Agreement”.

Mr Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, had for his part pledged to reduce USA greenhouse gas emissions by 26 to 28 per cent by 2025.