Paris climate pact can’t be renegotiated: UNFCCC

This morning Donald Trump announced that America would not abide by the 2015 deal to prevent a drastic rise in carbon emissions over the next few decades.

“We’ve signed up to it and we’ve committed”, Kelly said. “However, once again, we’re seeing President Trump cede USA global leadership to suit his personal political agenda”. “We will continue to work with our domestic and worldwide partners to drive progress on one of the greatest challenges we face as a world”. So he allied himself with his Rust Belt base and really against everyone else, not just the majority of public opinion in the US but the rest of the world.

European leaders and green groups reacted with anger and dismay to Mr Trump’s announcement that the world’s second biggest carbon emitter was quitting the 2015 Paris Agreement.

China and the USA are responsible for some 40 percent of the world’s emissions and experts had warned it was vital for both to remain in the Paris agreement if it is to succeed. That work has a lot to do with progressive policies we already want: transit everywhere, affordable housing, investment in the communities that will most be affected by the changes to come, and environmental strategies that take these factors into account.

“We will step up efforts to support developing countries, in particular the poorest and most vulnerable, in achieving their mitigation and adaptation goals”, the three leaders said. But he also said his administration would begin fresh negotiations to possibly re-enter a global climate deal of some sort.

“To say this was a diplomatic victory for the United States would be an understatement”, Ms Torres said.

The United States was a major player in getting the agreement ratified by 195 countries previous year.

But a number of other business leaders derided it in forceful terms.

“The future is in newer, cleaner and renewable technologies, not in fossil fuels”, said the society’s president, Venki Ramakrishnan.

“Today, the future livability of our planet was threatened by President Trump’s careless decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement”, DiCaprio wrote on Facebook. “I was elected by the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris”, Trump said during his address from the Rose Garden.

Trump called German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May – as well as Canada’s Justin Trudeau – to explain the decision. France, Germany and Italy put out a joint statement nearly immediately saying the momentum generated in Paris was irreversible and they’re standing firm on not renegotiating. He says the USA should be “at the front of the pack”.

“Protecting our planet and driving economic growth are critical to our future, and they aren’t mutually exclusive”, Iger said in a statement. Reports this week indicate that Beijing and Brussels have already agreed on measures to accelerate action on climate change, in line with Paris climate agreement.

In Rome, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said his country should not retreat from its actions on climate. However, Britain responded to the exit call much after the world reacted to it, reported The Guardian.

“Unfortunately, the first to suffer from this injudicious decision is the American people”, the group, an alliance of climate activists, said.

In unusually strong comments, Japanese environment minister Koichi Yamamoto said: “It’s as if they’ve turned their back on the wisdom of humanity”.

The decision has also drawn the ire of other lawmakers in NY, including Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and U.S. Sen.

In a statement Thursday, mayors of the world’s megacities committed to addressing climate change said that despite the US move, American cities can continue to play a role in trying to prevent catastrophic global warming.

Environmentalists and corporate honchos also criticised the decision as an irresponsible move.