‘Paris climate pact needed for sake of Mother Earth’

In Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said “China as a responsible major country would uphold the pact”. They committed to cutting fossil fuels use, developing more green technology and raising funds to help poorer countries reduce emissions.

The Labour leader said he would invite the president to Number 10 to discuss Trump’s controversial move over a cuppa. We are told that other governments will no longer trust America to keep its commitments. “And they won’t be”. The withdrawal process could take up to three years.

That idea was unceremoniously slapped down by furious allies in Europe, who said the deal would stand.

But Mrs May has been criticised for not signing a joint condemnation from France, Germany, and Italy.

While U.N. officials stress that it could take several years before there is a proper understanding of the implications of a USA withdrawal, they also say the deal was structured to require action at multiple levels of government, not just federal.

Syria, Nicaragua, and the United States.

The cost of a barrel of crude slumped 2.4 percent, or $1.18, to $47.18 in electronic trading in NY on Friday, hours after Trump said the USA would immediately stop implementing the Paris deal. However, Trump declared, emphasizing every word: “As of today, the United States will cease all implementation of the nonbinding Paris accord“.

The best part for Xi is that this hasn’t cost him anything, Trump has done the damage to the United States all by himself, and is most likely unaware or uncaring of the likely consequences, which go well beyond the blow to the image of the United States as a global leader. The ACLU is calling it an “assault on communities of color”, for some reason, and environmental activist Tom Steyer says it’s a “traitorous act of war against the American people”. Pence called Trump’s decision “refreshing”.

Withdrawal opponents – said to include Trump’s daughter Ivanka – had warned that the USA global leadership role was at stake, along with the environment. Schwarzenegger has blasted Trump’s decision to withdraw from the deal.

Trump said in a Twitter post on Wednesday night that he would make the announcement at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) on Thursday in the White House Rose Garden, ending his tweet with “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” A “Global Trends” report prepared by the U.S. Director of National Intelligence’s office, released on January 9, warned that climate change posed security risks because of extreme weather, stress on water and food, and global tensions over how to manage the changes. “We are convinced that yesterday’s decision by the United States to leave the Paris Agreement is a big mistake”.

White House officials acknowledged that under the deal, formal withdrawal may not take place until after the 2020 election.

But Merkel, whose country hosts this year’s global climate summit, said it was now time to look ahead. Previous year was the warmest since records began in the 19th Century, as global average temperatures continued a rise dating back decades that scientists attribute to greenhouse gases. Jake Jacoby said the actual global impact of meeting targets under the Paris accord would be to curb rising temperatures by 1 degree Celsius, or 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit.