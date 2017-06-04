Paris didn’t hold India, China accountable on Carbon dioxide emissions: White House

The goal of the Paris agreement is to restrict temperature increases by 2100 to a maximum of two degrees Celsius more than before the global industrial age – and aim for 1.5C if possible.

Earlier, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said: “There is no reverse gear to energy transition”.

One way by which the agreement is enforced is to impose climate taxes on companies.

“It’s a huge mistake for the United States to pull out of the Paris agreement for lots of reasons”, says Jonathan Patz, director of the Global Health Institute at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. “Paris or no Paris, our commitment to preserving the climate is for the sake of future generations”, he said. “Any long-term investment is going to have to consider the world after Trump”.

But Trump’s move has also provoked a storm of criticism in the United States as well.

They aren’t likely to change course.

Trump pulled the USA out of the non-binding deal, which obligated the country to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025. The study, commissioned by a pro-industry group, projected the sharpest declines in coal, cement, and iron and steel, and the loss of 440,000 manufacturing jobs.

Noting that the U.S. has significant steps to reduce its Carbon dioxide footprint to levels of the pre-1990s, Pruitt said this was achieved largely because of technology, hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling, that has allowed a conversion to and natural gas and the generation of electricity.

Trump’s top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, said on television the withdrawal would help keep USA energy markets competitive, allowing for a potential for coal.

President Trump has made a decision to pull the US out of the Paris Agreement.

Bloomberg’s charitable organization, Bloomberg Philanthropies, announced Thursday that it would finance the U.S.’ share of the administrative costs of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the mechanism required to keep the almost 200-member nation deal upright.

The company reiterated its support for various climate pledges, and it boasted about its Chevrolet Bolt EV, an electric vehicle.

Rebecca Lindland, an executive analyst with Kelley Blue Book, said Trump’s decision won’t have an immediate impact on automakers, who had no specific targets to meet under the Paris Agreement.

Separately, the Trump administration is reviewing fuel-economy standards that were reaffirmed in the final days of President Barack Obama’s tenure.

DeMenocal said he was anxious the United States withdrawal could lead other countries to exit as well, a fear many other experts expressed.

Oil prices fell Friday over concern that the US exit from the Paris Agreement could lead to increased production and a continuation of the glut of crude.

First, in a world in which power is increasingly fragmented, among states and within them, climate leadership will not come from national governments and their bureaucracies but from cities and states that are at the pioneering edge of championing green technologies and industries.

New drilling methods have made gas cheaper, allowing it to replace coal in many USA power plants. Now, Exxon and others are gearing up to export more liquefied natural gas. Already, thanks to the ingenuity of its private sector, the U.S.is leading an energy revolution that will make North America energy independent and reduce carbon emissions. It’s already investing more than the United States in clean energy – in 2016, it invested more than $88 billion to the US’s $59 billion – but the gulf between the U.S. and China will grow as the USA decides that renewable energy investment isn’t a priority.