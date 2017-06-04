“We don’t want other countries and other leaders to laugh at us anymore”. He will say the decision fulfills his promise to “put American workers first”, it said.

“I was elected by the citizens of Pittsburgh”, Trump said, “not Paris“.

Under the terms of the agreement, the earliest a nation can formally withdraw is November, 2020 – the same month Trump will run for re-election. “If we can that’s great, if we can’t that’s fine”. The UN body that facilitated the deal said it “cannot be renegotiated based on the request of a single party”.

According to a March report in the Washington Post, Cook is working with the White House Office of American Innovation.

“When we talk about what a better deal looks like, that’s up to the President”, said one White House aide.

The EU climate action commissioner, Miguel Arias Canete, said in a statement that the bloc “deeply regrets the unilateral decision by the Trump administration” but vowed “the world can continue to count on Europe for global leadership”. Even fossil fuel companies such as Exxon Mobil, BP and Shell say the United States should abide by the deal. The president claimed that meeting the accord’s greenhouse gas emission standards would cost the United States close to $3 trillion in lost gross domestic product and 6.5 million industrial jobs. The Atlantic reported a year ago that a US departure would likely result in less transparent mechanisms for actually enforcing the Paris accord – because Chinese “faulty and unreliable energy statistics” could play a prominent role.

Trump administration officials lobbying the president to drop the deal have echoed a similar sentiment.

“The actions of the United States are bound to have a ripple effect in other emerging economies that are just getting serious about climate change, such as India, the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia”, Michael Oppenheimer told The New York Times.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., did not wait for Trump’s Rose Garden announcement to release a statement in which she slammed the president for “a stunning abdication of American leadership and a grave threat to our planet’s future”.

Inside the West Wing, attempts to sway Trump’s thinking also continued apace.

But Trump’s intentions concerning the Paris accord were unclear even to some of his aides until the last day or so, since he has shown flexibility on some campaign promises and had gotten an earful about the need to stay in the agreement from key allies at a Group of Seven summit last week in Sicily.

In pulling out of the Paris climate agreement, the United States joins only two other nations – Syria and Nicaragua – who have passed on the agreement. That means the USA would remain in the agreement, at least formally, for another three-and-a-half years, ensuring the issue remains alive in the next presidential election.

In the end, anti-Paris voices, led by chief strategist Steve Bannon and EPA administrator Scott Pruitt, won out, and Trump’s remarks Thursday reflected the nationalist viewpoints espoused by Bannon and his cohorts.

China and the European Union will seek on Friday to save a global pact against climate change from which U.S. President Donald Trump appears to be set to withdraw. It’s easy to imagine the White House would lead the worldwide community into immediate action against any terrorist group – or any other sort of adversary – that did what fossil fuels do to the American people.

President Donald Trump will announce shortly that United States is withdrawing from the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

“Generations from now, Americans will look back at Donald Trump’s decision to leave the Paris Agreement as one of the most ignorant and risky actions ever taken by any President”, Sierra Club executive director Michael Brune said in a statement. Withdrawing would leave the United States aligned only with Russian Federation among the world’s industrialized economies.

Condemnations of Trump’s decision from environmental leaders as well as Democrats on Capitol Hill arrived quickly Thursday afternoon. China will be represented by Prime Minister Li Keqiang.

The Paris accord was reached in 2015, after lengthy negotiations. The U.S.is the world’s second-largest emitter of carbon, following only China.