He tweeted Wednesday denouncing the Russian Federation investigation as a “witch hunt“. Dubke confirmed the reports. President Barack Obama’s and President George W. Bush’s communications directors also quit a few months into the job, he pointed out.

“We are focused on the president’s agenda and going forward all questions on these matters will be referred to outside counsel, Marc Kasowitz”, he said, referring to business mogul’s longtime legal adviser and divorce lawyer now representing him in all matters related to Russian Federation and any fallout involving former FBI Director James Comey. This happened after a number of media houses reported news linked to Jared Kushner, his close adviser and also his son-in-law. Spicer discussed ongoing possible connections to Jared Kushner and Russians, the president’s worldwide trip, and other topics.

Trump hasn’t publicly commented on the White House decision to divert scandal questions. Reports are now that the White House has assembled a team to operate with a war room strategy in pushing back on allegations surrounding Russian Federation. For the foreseeable future, they say, Spicer is White House press secretary and will continue to hold press briefings. Most recently he led planning for the Middle East leg of Trump’s first overseas trip.

One possible explanation is that top Trump transition members were seeking Russian help with Syria, which is potentially reasonable given the country’s alliance with President Bashar Assad and the bad price being paid by innocent civilians in the 6-year-old civil war.

So too will this news: Former FBI director, James Comey, plans on testifying before Congress about what he may claim was an effort by President Trump to stop the investigation.

At an April meeting to discuss whether the USA should stay in the Paris climate agreement, for example, Kushner was mostly silent while his wife Ivanka Trump made a forceful case to stay in the deal, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt was critical of remaining in the agreement, and Bannon calculated the political repercussions, according to a person who was present. The White House spokesman said that the question assumes a lot of unsubstantiated facts to be true and as such can not be answered.

“He is particularly irked by the way the media interpreted his absence from Trump’s visit with the Pope as the president snubbing him”, Byers adds. According to a web media company, a number of other staff changes could take place.