And that’s exactly what White House press secretary Sean Spicer did at Wednesday’s 12-minute press briefing, where all the questions were answered tersely and with equal vagueness.

The controversy surrounding the Russian Federation links gained added momentum after Trump sacked FBI Director James Comey earlier this month, leading to allegations by critics that the president sought to hamper the agency’s probe into the issue. It isn’t the White House press corps that deserves answers about Kushner’s behavior and what, if any, connection there is between Russian hacking of the election and the Trump team; it’s the people who elected him to office.

White House press members asked the question that has been plaguing the internet all Wednesday: What does “covfefe” mean?

Spicer’s evasion comes as the White House is said to be considering revamping its communications strategy, possibly by having cabinet secretaries hold more on-camera briefings while Spicer does less.

But his departure raises questions about whether previous Trump loyalists are headed to the White House.

“There would be no reason for Kushner, in December”, he added, “weeks after the election to need to set up a back channel to Russian Federation, had there been one during the campaign”. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said “I don’t like it”, when asked about Kushner’s attempt to set up a secret communication channel. On an inquiry about the president’s views on climate change, a subject of discussion for some time, he said he would have to check with the president. “I don’t think it’s a very positive work environment right now for anybody to take the leap here”, said Steven Billet, director of the master’s program in legislative affairs at George Washington University’s Graduate School of Political Management.

The question Spicer declined to take on Tuesday was direct: Did Trump obstruct justice in his conversations with James B. Comey, the Federal Bureau of Investigation director he fired on May 9?

The term became a top trending item on Twitter, with many users supplying tongue-in-cheek meanings.

Gergen, who served under four Presidents, described the complexity of working inside a White House that’s being investigated.

Communications Director Mike Dubke resigned his position earlier this month, as speculation has swirled about a shake up within the White House following the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

However, Trump has privately and publicly pinned much of the blame for his administration’s woes on the communications effort.

"I'm sure even the dumbest Trump supporter knows that Covfefe is gibberish".