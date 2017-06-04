Paulo Borrachinha Pounds Out Oluwale Bamgbose For Second Round Win

He leaped on Borrachinha’s back, but the fight resumed standing.

Rising Brazilian prospect Paulo Borrachinha aimed to extend his insane streak of nine first-round finishes in a row when he met middleweight striker Oluwale Bamgbose last night (Sat., June 3, 2017) at UFC 212 live on pay-per-view (PPV) from inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Baorrchinha picked up the pace and peppered his opponent with a brutal array of strikes, but Bamgbose made it to the horn. Despite being totally gassed, Bamgbose came out looking to land some head kicks which Borrachinha easily avoided.

Bamgbose didn’t waste time, landing a right hand early. But as he started the second, Bamgbose still seemed visibly worn out and very vulnerable, a fact Borrachinha capitalized on quickly. Very hard body kick from Borrachinha hurt his opponent. Some swelling formed above the left eye of Borrachinha. After putting Borrachinha on the defensive with an unpredictable mix of powerful strikes and bullish takedowns, Bamgbose began to fade late in the round, a problem that was magnified by Borrachinha’s thumping kicks to the body.

Bamgbose goes for a takedown to change the momentum and eventually manages to bring Borrachinha down. After the fight, both men showed respect. Paulo unleashes some nasty ground-and-pound before the referee waves it off.