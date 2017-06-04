Pedestrians mowed down by vehicle, throats cut, shots fired

After the attack, the suspects abandoned the vehicle and proceeded to stab people in the area, including a police officer who was seriously injured.

Gerard Vowls was in a pub near London Bridge and said he threw chairs and glasses at the attackers.

A van swerved into Saturday-night crowds on London Bridge, before three men got out of the vehicle and went on a stabbing rampage through nearby bars in a popular nightlife spot of the city.

On Saturday night, police responded to the scene at London Bridge after a vehicle plowed into pedestrians.

An eyewitness, Robbie, described seeing “about 20 or 30 people rushing to get back into the pub and five seconds later a big white van came screeching down the pavement”, he told BBC Radio 5 live.

Armed police officers shot the men eight minutes after they had been informed of the attacks.

Transport for London said busy London Bridge station and two others were closed at the request of police.

President Trump argued in favor of his controversial travel ban as London authorities responded to reports of a string of attacks Saturday night.

“I could see six people on the floor not moving”.

The attack comes as campaigning for the June 8 election enters its final stages with the country still reeling from two other terror attacks this year, most recently the killing of children at a pop concert in Manchester.

A man called Gerard told the BBC: “They were stabbing everyone”.

Police urged people in the area to “Run, Hide, Tell”.

The attack has received widespread condemnation from political leaders, with London mayor Sadiq Khan calling it “deliberate and cowardly”.

A Reuters reporter said some time after the attack began that he had heard loud bangs near the Borough Market area.

“In mourning the loss of innocent lives and praying for the speedy recovery of those who were injured, the Philippines confirms its solidarity with the United Kingdom and her people”, the agency said. And then there was a man with a knife, he was running.

According to Scotland Yard, the incident on the London bridge occurred at 9 p.m. when many people were enjoying a pleasant evening in good weather.

If it was, it would be the third such attack in Britain in the last three months.

6 pm: Here is Theresa May’s response to the attack.

The investigation into the latest attack is being led by the Met Police’s Counter Terrorism Command?and Britain’s Special Air Service (SAS) officers have been deployed in central London.

“We stand ready to support the British government as it responds to these attacks and our thoughts are with those injured and their families”, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said.

The British Prime Minister has offered her “huge gratitude” to the emergency services – and says her thoughts are with those caught up in what happened.