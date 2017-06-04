Pedestrians run over by vehicle on London Bridge; Police dealing with ‘incident’

Scotland Yard Commissioner Cressida Dick said that the death toll in the attack has reached seven, in addition to the three suspects, who were shot dead by the police.

The UK threat level remains at severe following the attack, and Police Scotland said it “continues to dynamically review all safety and security plans and operations”.

Seven people were killed and almost 50 were injured in a terror attack involving a vehicle striking pedestrians on London Bridge and three attackers stabbing people in nearby Borough Market, authorities said. Armed officers from the Metropolitan Police and the City of London Police arrived at Borough Market within moments, and shot and killed the 3 suspects.

Britain was already on edge after a suicide bombing two weeks ago at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in northwest England, that killed 22 people and injured dozens of others. Police officers yelled at people to run from the area.

Ariana Grande, the USA singer whose May 22 concert in Manchester, England was hit by a suicide bombing that killed 22 people and wounded 116, tweeted “Praying for London” after Saturday’s attacks.

Ms May said the attack – the third in Britain in as many months – was not connected to previous attacks in Westminster and Manchester, but that they were all part of the same trend.

Defeating this ideology is one of the great challenges of our time. So in light of what we are learning about the changing threat, we need to review Britain’s counter-terrorism strategy to make sure the police and security services have all the powers they need. He estimated 100 people were on the bridge at the time, fewer than earlier in the night because it was getting late.

“The police were absolutely brilliant, they came in and explained the situation”, said Connell”.

Mark Roberts said the van was traveling south across the River Thames at a high rate of speed and was swerving as it struck several people, knocking one person “about 20 feet into the air”.

Renan Marquese, a sous-chef at a tapas restaurant, said he was working when he heard chaotic sounds outside the restaurant.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan – elected previous year and the first Muslim to head a major Western capital – had earlier said Britons should not be alarmed to see a higher police presence on the streets of London following the incident. He said he started to pull down his shutters and turned around to see three men standing outside, one holding a machete. A girl said, “They’re stabbing everyone”. “Evil, evil people”, he told the newspaper. “We all owe them so much”.

“It’s clear to me that the courage of those people, during and following the attack, was extraordinary, and I pay tribute to all of them who came to the aid of those in need during this awful attack, and I am sure helped to save lives. The vehicle continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market”.