Pelosi says Rep. Devin Nunes should not be issuing subpoenas because he stepped aside from the investigation after being criticized for being too close to the White House. But on Wednesday, he used his power as chairman to issue subpoenas related to the inquiry.

Even though House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes has stepped back from his committee’s Russian Federation investigation, he’s still the one issuing the subpoenas, and that strikes House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi as wrong.

The latest example came Wednesday afternoon, when Nunes issued three subpoenas targeting documents regarding former Obama administration officials in his own probe of unmasking – without getting sign-offs from the House Democrats.

A Republican aide argued to CNN that Nunes never used the word “recusal”, and Nunes had therefore not recused himself. Adam SchiffAdam SchiffPelosi: Nunes violating recusal in Russia probe House Dems pause Russia probe interviews: report Top Dem: Nunes violating Russia recusal with subpoenas MORE (D-Calif.), ranking member of the panel, said Wednesday that the chairman was in “violation of the recusal”.

At issue are classified intelligence reports based on the US intelligence community’s massive surveillance of foreign communications.

The identities can be “unmasked”, or revealed, however, to a small group of government officials with the proper clearance if they request unmasking.

“Unmasking” is the revealing in intelligence reports of the identities of Americans whose communications (or information about whom) have been “incidentally” intercepted during foreign-intelligence-collection operations.

Donald Trump backs probing the Obama administration.

The “big story” is why Mr. Trump has frantically attempted to shut down the Russian Federation investigations, including through the firing of FBI Director James B. Comey. “That authority should have been delegated to [Rep.] Mike Conaway [R-Texas] in consultation with myself”.

The House intelligence committee approved subpoenas for two individuals as a part of the ongoing investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential election: former national security adviser Michael Flynn and President Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen.

But Nunes’ spokesman told the Post that “it is standard operating procedure for the House Intelligence Committee to forward all committee members’ questions from both parties to the appropriate agencies, whether or not they are answered”.

Another aide disputed that account, saying that “the minority was fully informed and consulted in accordance with committee rules”.

Trump has denied any collusion between Russian Federation and his campaign and has repeatedly questioned the US intelligence finding that Putin led an operation that included computer hacking, fake news and propaganda meant to swing the election in Trump’s favour over Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

President Trump also tweeted about unmasking Thursday.

In March, Nunes came under fire for reportedly sharing confidential details, including information on Trump’s associates and their alleged ties to Russian Federation, with a source at the White House grounds. “It looks like once again he is acting as a puppet for the administration”, Wertheimer said.

Be the first to receive updates.

Conaway replaced Nunes as the Republican leader of the committee probe after Nunes recused himself. Nunes has been seeking documents in the unmasking scandal since March 1.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, shakes hands with TASS Russian News Agency Director General Sergei Mikhailov at a meeting with heads of global news agencies at the St. Petersburg worldwide Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, June 1, 2017.