Pelosi: Trump Dishonored God By Walking Away From Paris Accord

“In fact, it not only disconnects us from the rest of the world, it makes us a follower instead of being a leader”, Eaves said.

Mr Trump announced the withdrawal on Thursday, tapping into his “America First” campaign.

But of course a man who doesn’t believe in climate change at all – and who always makes the worst decision in every case – would declare it a “bad deal”.

“Even if the Paris Agreement were implemented in full, with total compliance from all nations, it is estimated it would only produce a two-tenths of one degree Celsius reduction in global temperature by the year 2100″, Trump said during the announcement, according to Reuters. Major companies from Exxon to Google to Apple are all supporting the Paris Agreement and taking voluntary steps to reduce emissions.

As a result, if China and Europe are to lead the world in the US’ absence, not only will they have to ensure that other nations, such as Australia, do not follow the United States – and some members of the government hope they do – but they are also going to have to think creatively about measures that could force the USA to act differently at home. “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris”, Trump said, implying that Pittsburghers were on his side. And he signed off his tweet announcing that he had made a decision on the Paris accord with the words, “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

President Donald Trump’s bombshell announcement that he was pulling the USA out of the Paris Agreement was widely panned by environmental activists and scientists, as well as major business leaders such as Tesla CEO Elon Musk and billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban.

The leaders of France, Germany and Italy issued a joint statement last night to say that the Paris climate accord can not be renegotiated as Mr Trump has demanded. “There is no way”.

People can have opposing views about the value of participating in the Paris agreement, which is voluntary and has no binding targets or timelines for reducing industrial greenhouse gas emissions linked to climate change. Carter said a lukewarm response to climate change could “increase the frequency, scale, and complexity of future missions, including defense support to civil authorities, while at the same time undermining the capacity of our domestic installations to support training activities”. “I believe the United States of America should be at the front of the pack”, Mr Obama said. Exploitation of nature is not acceptable to us.

Tillerson called Trump’s action a “policy decision”.

Mr. Trump said Thursday the US will leave the Paris deal, which committed the country to lowering its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 26 percent by 2030. “The Secretary-General remains confident that all other parties to the Paris agreement will continue to demonstrate vision and leadership, along with very many cities, states and businesses in the United States and around the world by working for the low-carbon, resilient economic growth that will create quality jobs and markets for 21st century economic prosperity”, the statement by the UN Chief said.

Christiana Figueres called Donald Trump’s fanfare over withdrawing the United States from the agreement “a vacuous political melodrama”. “I tell you firmly tonight: We will not renegotiate a less ambitious accord”. And the same is true for our planet: We have to be able to look at the good of the whole and not focus only on how a policy may affect one group or region.