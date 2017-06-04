Penguins defeat Predators in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

And with the Pens still fighting to even register a shot since the first period more than 10 minutes into the third, the Predators struck again, pulling within one after some decisive puck movement and another power-play goal, this one from Colton Sissons.

“The impact of that moment, then the chain of events that happened after that with the penalty kills I think changed the course of the game”, Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. That’s just common sense.

Guentzel’s shot at 16:43 of the third period gave the Penguins a 4-3 lead over the Nashville Predators, and eventually the win in Game 1 on Monday night. Nashville’s signature aggressiveness was on display in the team’s stingy blue-line showing in the middle of the game, and a two-goal run in the third had them on the verge of another entertaining comeback. The Penguins led 3-0 after one period, thanks to some calls and some bad luck, and the catfish hit, and the Penguins – the best offensive team left in the playoffs, with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin and whatnot – did not record a shot on goal in the second period.

Conor Sheary scored his first of the playoffs and Evgeni Malkin collected his eighth. It was weird; it was surreal.

It’s 3-0 Pittsburgh after the first period of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against Nashville.

Sissons, crashing hard to the net on the power-play, used his left knee to bounce Roman Josi’s cross-crease shot into the back of the net. Jake Guentzel responded for the Penguins by scoring a goal with just over 3 minutes left in the game. Pekka Rinne was under heavy fire and he had only four saves to go with giving up three goals in the first period.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Pittsburgh Penguins rarely tested the hottest goaltender in the playoffs in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against Nashville. Your Predators gave every ounce of energy they had.

Before the puck entered the zone and Subban sent a wrist shot into the net, Filip Forsberg’s skate hovered past the blue line.

Turns out, the Pens had the Preds exactly where they wanted them. They also had no shots on goal in 37 minutes during the second and third periods. He always did have a penchant for bad decisions, Neal, which was one reason Pittsburgh traded him to Nashville in the first place.

The teams split their two meetings this year, 1-1. Seriously. The Penguins were beating the Nashville Predators, 3-0, after 20 minutes, but were then shut down on offense for nearly 40 minutes.

When Guentzel ended an eight-game goalless drought and Nick Bonino picked up his second goal on an empty-netter the Penguins were in control as they try to become the first team since Detroit in 1998 to win back-to-back Cups.

Ellis scored the first goal by a Predator in a Stanley Cup Final 8:21 into the second and Nashville kept Rinne downright bored at the other end. The Predators outshot the Penguins 9-0 in the period.

The Penguins also made National Hockey League history when coach Mike Sullivan was able to get Subban’s apparent goal reversed in the first period.

Then came the equalizer from Frederick Gaudreau, off an assist from Austin Watson, that silenced the PPG Paints Arena crowd and seemingly had the Predators in position to steal a thriller of a Game 1.