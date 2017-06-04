Penguins escape, win Stanley Cup Final opener

If the Predators are to win the series it will likely be because of the continued suburb play of Rinne in net. It’s their ability to survive when they don’t. Pittsburgh was floundering at that point, but the poise of the Stanley Cup champions helped them pull it out in the end, though this was no artistic masterpiece.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The first period of their first Stanley Cup Final game was a rough one for the Nashville Predators.

Pittsburgh jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one period, But the Penguins were then outscored by Nashville 3-0 since their last shot, with 17 seconds remaining in the first. And yet it didn’t matter.

“It’s not textbook”, said Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby, who picked up two assists. “We’ve got an opportunity to win game one and we’ll be ready”.

After Subban’s goal was wiped out, the Penguins scored three goals on five shots later in the first period.

But Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan had faith in the rookie winger.

In an update posted Wednesday on his website, he said the surgery provided instant relief from pain and he hasn’t “felt this good in years”. But Nashville entered the Stanley Cup Final playing comfortably and confidently, poise that was on display during points of the second and third periods.

A shot by Nashville’s Roman Josi glanced in off teammate Colton Sissons for a power-play goal at 10:06 of the third to cut the lead to 3-2.

“There’s a lot of positives (from the game), but at the same time personally I have to do a better job“, Rinne said.

Maybe, but the Penguins looked a step behind at the outset.

The Predators were hardly intimidated by the big stage.

The moment came 12:47 into the first when P.K. Subban sent a slap shot by Murray that appeared to give the Predators the lead.

It temporarily deflated Nashville and gave the Penguins all the wiggle room they needed to take charge.

Nick Bonino scored twice, including and empty-net goal, while Evgeni Malkin and Conor Sheary scored in the first period for Pittsburgh.

Less than a minute later, Yannick Weber‘s soft clearing attempt was intercepted by the Penguins’ Brian Dumoulin, who started a sequence of tape-to-tape passes that ended with Sheary’s goal with 3:23 left in the first.

Nashville, unlike the Senators, didn’t bail.

