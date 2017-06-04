Penguins’ Hornqvist to play Game 1 vs. Predators

In the Eastern Conference Final against the Ottawa Senators, the Penguins withstood the charge of Erik Karlsson, whose gutsy performance might have established the two-time James Norris Memorial Trophy victor as the NHL’s best defenseman. Our guys have made it a point of emphasis for Game 1.

The Stanley Cup 2017 final series will kick off on Monday (May 29) at 8 PM in PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Now without top center Ryan Johansen, the Predators hope captain Mike Fisher is back for Game 1 to give Colton Sissons a break.

Head Coach Peter Laviolette (USA) is bringing his third National Hockey League team to a Stanley Cup Final.

The Penguins are trying to become the first team since the 1998 Red Wings to win back-to-back Stanley Cups.

He also doesn’t like the fact the Predators have more key injuries. Yet, even his potential return doesn’t bring with it the promise of an offensive explosion, judging by his lack of production on the scoresheet this spring. It’s been fun to watch and if they win the whole damn thing, it’ll be very cool to see just how insane the city will go. He has a 1.70 goals-against average and.941 save percentage in 16 starts. Sure, the Penguins might be the better team, and most of the time I believe the better team should win because they’re, well, better.

Still, when all is said and done, this clash of centres would appear to be, on the surface, a story of David vs. Goliath on blades, especially from a statistical point of view.

The team ranks eighth on penalty kill (85.5%) and second (25.0%) on the power play during the playoffs. Winger James Neal was sent to Nashville, where he has flourished. And they feed off each other, not just with lines off the ice, but with a daily drive they each demonstrate in their own and very different way.

None of this guarantees the Penguins will win.

There is nothing better than playoff overtime in the National Hockey League.

It certainly is a stern test for the Penguins, and they know it.

NOTES: Pittsburgh RW Patric Hornqvist (upper-body injury) returned after missing six games.

Pittsburgh and Nashville boast solid, smart, experienced coaches in Mike Sullivan and Peter Laviolette, both of whom have won the Stanley Cup and have strong Boston roots.

What’s different about this year’s Penguins is balance and the contribution from unlikely sources like Jake Guentzel (USA), who leads the playoffs with nine goals, Bryan Rust (USA), Connor Sheary (USA) and others. Nick Bonino’s empty-netter, his second goal of the game, ended the scoring with 1:02 remaining.

Guentzel’s goal served as the dagger after the Predators clawed back to level ground after P.K. Subban’s goal was controversially overturned in the first period. The Pens deserve credit for overcoming the absence of stud defenceman Kris Letang, but we might still give the Preds the nod here even if Letang was playing.

I’m a sucker for old goalies who haven’t ever played for the Cup, and the Predators’ Pekka Rinne, who is 34, fits right into that narrative. Normally that would be enough to earn the edge here.

Matt Murray recalls what it took to win last year’s title and offers solid goaltending. Nobody had gone shotless in a full period of a Stanley Cup final game since the league started tracking shots in 1957-58. And with Matt Murray the clear present and future in net, and Fleury holding a modified no-trade clause where he can choose 18 teams he’d welcome a move to, the first overall pick from the 2003 NHL Draft will have a new address next season.

He likes to fixate on Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin when they practice.