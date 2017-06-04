Penguins take two-game lead over Predators in Stanley Cup Final

Vowing to put more pressure on Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne, the Penguins managed 12 shots in the first period after recording just 12 shots total for the entirety of Game 1.

Pittsburgh goaltender Matt Murray stopped 37-of-38 Nashville shots and Chris Kunitz had two assists for the Penguins for a second game in a row.

Predators coach Peter Laviolette stuck with his policy of not disclosing lineup decisions and declined to say if he will start the struggling Pekka Rinne in goal Saturday.

– He paid $350 for a pair of upper-level tickets to the game, then bought “an entirely too big” catfish at a Tennessee market.

No doubt the Pittsburgh Penguins and their fans felt great after taking a 1-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Finals after defeating the Nashville Predators 5-3.

On Tuesday, Guentzel was a feel-good story after scoring the winning goal in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. For one, they actually put pucks on the net.

Returning home should provide a boost for both Rinne and the Predators.

At 13:50 into the first, momentum started to change when Calle Jarnkrok and James Neal of Nashville took penalties at the same time. The Preds have played well in all … but about four of them in each game. He was pulled when Evgeni Malkin ended Pittsburgh’s surge with his ninth of the playoffs 3:28 into the third. And of his three so far in the final, two have been game-winners.

Rinne has faced the Penguins nine times in his career, and lost all nine of those games.

“When you lose a couple of games and get pulled, you’re obviously not happy with how things went”, said Rinne, who was last pulled on February 21. “We’ve got guys in here that are learning, and we’re going to learn from those two games”, Subban said. “All three goals in the third period we can do something better”. They don’t win games with 12 shots and going 37 minutes without one period.

The Predators scored first, at 12:57, on a bit of individual brilliance by forward Pontus Aberg.

The 22-year-old tied the game 1-1 in the opening frame and then sparked the third period avalanche by beating Rinne 10 seconds in. Jake Guentzel is writing his name into Stanley Cup Playoffs lore.

It left the Penguins in position to take over the game with their quick-strike offense in the third period. Scott Wilson followed up on Guentzel’s go-ahead goal 3:03 later and Evgeni Malkin added his ninth of the playoffs (and NHL-leading 26th point) 15 seconds after that.

“It’s a bad fight”, Malkin said.

Just imagine how many points he would have had he not gone the entire Eastern Conference final without scoring a goal. “He is a pleasure to coach, and we just talked about just playing the game the right way. That was a big part of the game for us”.

Unlike Rinne, who also gave up four goals on 11 shots in a Game 1 dominated by the Preds, Murray gave his team a chance to rally in Game 2.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Pittsburgh Penguins kept Pekka Rinne plenty busy this time.

“You’ve got to give them credit, they capitalized on mistakes, but for us we’ve done a lot of good things well”, Subban said. He’s been Pittsburgh’s most consistent – if not most unsafe – player.

The teams traded goals and dirty hits in the first period, with Matt Irwin beginning the festivities by boarding Cullen at 5:18.

It was a scene hard to imagine through the first two taut and chippy periods.

The Penguins, as they’ve done when pressed throughout the postseason, responded nearly immediately.

“It’s insane”, said Guentzel, who had tied it at 1-1 at 16:36 of the first period.

He got a long rebound of a shot by Bryan Rust and took advantage of an open quarter of the net to make it 2-1 and establish a Pittsburgh record for their fastest playoff goal at the start of a period.

A style that now has the Penguins two victories away from history.