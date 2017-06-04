A Pennsylvania man was arrested at President Donald Trump’s Washington hotel early on Wednesday after police acting on a tip found a rifle, pistol and ammunition in his vehicle, a discovery they said “averted a potential disaster” in the United States capital.

Authorities learned Moles was traveling to Washington, D.C. with the weapons and ammunition about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Secret Service said at no time did the suspect pose a threat to the people the agency protects.

The police chief said Moles is being interviewed, and is giving authorities information. In response, Moles liked the comment.

Newsham said Moles checked into the hotel about 30 minutes later. Newsham added, “We’re going to do a thorough investigation into motive”. He also reportedly told officers he supports Trump.

WaPo later indicated that the tip was shared with Metropolitan Police by Pennsylvania State Police. He did not know whether he was licensed to carry in Pennsylvania.

According to the Pennsylvania Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs, Moles’ license as an osteopathic physician and surgeon was last renewed in in October.

Officials have said Dr. Moles gave “conflicting information” as to the reason why he made a decision to travel to Washington, D.C., and had guns and ammo in his auto. Longtime friend Lisa Dellaratta explained, “There is nothing in Bryan’s history or pattern of behavior that would make me think he was a threat at all”. He served in the reserves until 2006 as part of a surgical battalion out of Erie.

His hometown of Edinboro is about 350 miles from Washington.

“Today’s incident is an important reminder that, if you “see something”, it is important to “say something” to an official,” Washington Mayor Muriel Browser told reporters.