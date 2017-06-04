Pens Beat Predators in Game 1, 5-3

They don’t ask how.

The mood inside the Nashville Predators dressing room after their 5-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final was one of confidence.

This one wasn’t pretty.

Nashville did a lot of things right in the game – including holding the Penguins without a single shot on goal in the second period – but ultimately they couldn’t overcome an bad lapse in poise late in the opening period, in which they surrendered three goals in a four-minute, 11-second span that ultimately cost them the game. Pittsburgh didn’t manage a shot on net in the second period, the first time it’s happened in a playoff game in franchise history – and the first such period by any team in a Final game since the National Hockey League began tracking shots on goal in 1958. And it was long overdue.

The game felt over, and yet, the Pens had three goals on just eight shots. His stick had gone so cold lately that there was talk whether he would be a healthy scratch. Part of his job title is to alert coach Mike Sullivan when to challenge a call.

“The impact of that moment, then the chain of events that happened after that with the penalty kills I think changed the course of the game”, Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. “I think you’re just hoping to get a shot on net and see what happens”. Hockey players simply don’t make that show. He’s a competitive guy.

The Penguins had just four shots in the second period, but rookie Jake Guentzel connected when it mattered.

Play was stopped at 16:40 of the 2nd period during Monday night’s game. Unhappily for Nashville, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan immediately challenged the play, citing offside.

The disallowed goal started a nightmare first period for the Predators that proved costly in the close affair.

Anyway, Malkin finally ended almost two full minutes of futzing around on the ice with a slapshot that rang off the bottom of Pekka Rinne’s glove, and it was, a little dubiously but inarguably, 1-0. It didn’t stop there.

When the Penguins added an empty-netter a couple of minutes later, no one was looking at the shot counter.

A fan-flung catfish was the most threatening thing Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne saw during the second period Monday night.

Predictably, the Penguins scored on the power play with Evgeni Malkin’s shot leaking through Rinne’s glove at 15:32. Seriously. A team with Malkin, Crosby and Kessel could not put a single puck on net for. And it cost them. And with the Pens still fighting to even register a shot since the first period more than 10 minutes into the third, the Predators struck again, pulling within one after some decisive puck movement and another power-play goal, this one from Colton Sissons. Keeping the puck away from the defending champions and applying offensive pressure, it appeared Nashville would be rewarded with a goal when P.K. Subban fired a wrist shot past a screened Matt Murray.

That might have been what Nashville’s players were telling themselves.

For much of the third, too.

The Penguins failed to record a shot on goal in the second period. But the Penguins came through in the clutch, scoring what would be the winning score late in the game.

The three goal deficit was the Predators’ largest deficit of the playoffs, but they were undeterred, battling back to dominate the second period and into the third. He also blocked one shot and caused three turnovers.

The timing could not have been more flawless.

The Penguins, meanwhile, will not only aim to win their fourth Stanley Cup, but become the first team to hoist it two seasons in a row since the Red Wings did it in 1997 and ’98.

Nashville’s PK Subban opened the scoring with a wicked wrister from the point about seven minutes into the game.

