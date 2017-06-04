Perez: De Gea? I’m not a fortune teller

Current Real number one, Keylor Navas, came in for some criticism on Saturday night when he failed to get to Mario Mandzukic’s acrobatic effort in the first half of the Champions League final.

This season too, under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho, the player has continued to shine, amassing 35 Premier League appearances with 14 shutouts to his name.

“It’s Madrid’s third Champions League in four years and my third as a professional”.

“A penalty in the final?” It’s a calculated risk, not life or death. According to Old Trafford sources, United would be prepared to discount De Gea’s fee by £43m if Morata moves in part-exchange.

Mourinho gave the 24-year-old his debut at Madrid and the prospect of reuniting with the player could prove too good to turn down.

Morata has scored 20 goals despite being an irregular starter under Zinedine Zidane and has said his dream has always been to make it at Real Madrid.

United’s interest in Bale long predates their pursuit of Griezmann, having tried to sign the Welsh worldwide when he first moved to Madrid in 2013, and it now looks like an opportunity may present itself.

“Of course I like to play more freely because it’s a position in which I also play for Portugal, but obviously I also like the 4-3-3″.

“People think I’m a striker”.

“It depends on the tactics the coach uses”.