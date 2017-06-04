Philippine casino gunman identified, not a terrorist, police say

Carlos used to work as a tax specialist of the Department of Finance and was dismissed from service in 2014 for failing to disclose all of his assets.

Family members are waiting outside a funeral home for the bodies of their loved ones to be released following an attack on a Manila casino complex in which 36 people died.

There were conflicting reports that emerged as confusion prevailed inside Resorts World Manila and initially the suspect was thought to be a white male due to the fact that he spoke good English and was a large sized man.

The breakthrough in efforts to identify him came when investigators traced his path to the casino from a Manila suburb where he had hailed a taxi after midnight on Thursday. He later killed himself.

Authorities knew more about the suspect after speaking with his family early Sunday.

As thousands of people flee, the gunman is seen torching gambling tables and slot machines, setting fires police believe were meant as a diversionary tactic to allow his escape.

The Strait Times reported that Albayalde said Carlos’ family said he had been hooked on gambling and was in debt by at least four million pesos, the US equivalent of $111,897.

The masked man stormed into the Resorts World casino and hotel complex in Manila on Friday with an M4 automatic rifle and a bottle of petrol, before setting alight a number of different rooms in the complex. The smoke from the fires also played a significant role in the deaths as a number of victims locked themselves in the toilets and ended up dying of suffocation. ISIS had claimed responsibility for the attack late Friday but officials have denied the attack was a terror-related incident and they repeated that denial Sunday.

The revelations confirm that “this is not an act of terrorism”, Albayalde told a news conference.

“On this note, we also reiterate our prior statements that this is not an act of terrorism”, the police officer said, adding that it was a case of a botched robbery. “He chose to end his life rather than. kill people”.

On Saturday, President Rodrigo Duterte said that the attack was “not the work of the IS”.

Mr Albayalde said the security footage contained a clear motive: Carlos headed straight for a storage room that contained poker chips.

Earlier on June 2, ISIS claimed it was behind the attack on Resorts World Manila.