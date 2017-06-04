Philippine military mistakenly kills own soldiers

A video posted on the website of Islamic State’s Amaq news agency shows mostly young fighters, and the bodies of dead soldiers inside a vehicle.

“The first plane dropped the ordnance accurately, but the second one missed, and hit our troops…” “It’s painful, it’s very sad to be hitting our own troops”. Gen. Restituto Padilla, said Thursday that the Philippine military does not intend to halt airstrikes after the incident, citing a need to combat enemy snipers in the city.

But the government’s narrative of being in “full control” of Marawi took a hit Thursday when defence chiefs said 11 soldiers were killed in a misguided bombing mission.

“When Hapilon’s name became famous in Central Mindanao and he was anointed as the emir, that’s the time I sensed something terribly wrong is going to happen”, he added.

Speaking with reporters, the official said the incident occurred a day earlier due to unharmonious coordination among forces.

These include two Saudis, two Malaysians, two Indonesians, one Yemeni, and a Chechnya who are ISIS members.

“We don’t have any record of them coming through the proper channel, through the airports”.

He said the rebels leadership would be arrested if they came back to the Philippines.

ISIS-linked groups operate in the semi-lawless border areas between the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia and are made up of fighters from several different countries. “They want to create Mindanao as part of the caliphate”.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law in the south through mid-July, but lawmakers yesterday asked for a public session of Congress to determine whether it is still necessary.

“We did not eat for days”, Sulaiman told the AP at an evacuation center where some people wept as rescue workers handed out biscuits and water. “There have been organisations and civilians here who have been asking the government to stop the air strikes, simply because of the danger they pose for civilians”.

11 government soldiers have been killed by mistake in a Philippines government airstrike against ISIS-affiliated groups.

There were a total of 120 militants killed since last Tuesday, when a failed government raid to capture one of Asia’s top militants in Marawi triggered the siege of the city by the rebels. Duterte has also suspended peace talks with communist rebels also active in Mindanao after they ordered “more tactical offensives” in response to his declaration of martial law. “Because the reports we got from the civilians in Marawi is they saw a lot of foreign looking fighters”, Department of National Defense Sec. If there is open defiance, you will die.

The militants mostly belonged to a local group called the Maute, and the infamous Abu Sayyaf kidnap-for-ransom gang that Hapilon has helped lead for many years.