Philippine Police Identify Resort Attacker As Indebted Gambler

Lighted candles and flowers are pictured outside Resorts World during a memorial for those killed in a casino fire caused by a gunman in Manila, Philippines, June 2, 2017. The now-identified gunman was found in an hotel room in the resort complex, where police found him dead of apparent suicide, as The Two-Way previously reported.

But authorities have rejected the militants’ claim, saying there is no evidence to back it and pointing out the assailant shot no civilians during the two-hour ordeal despite being heavily armed.

The suspect, Jessie Carlos, a 43-year-old father-of-three, had a gambling problem and was dismissed from the Department of Finance in 2014 for failing to accurately disclose his assets and liabilities, said Director Oscar Albayalde, chief of the Manila police force. The Strait Times reported that Albayalde said Carlos’ family said he had been hooked on gambling and was in debt by at least four million pesos, the US equivalent of $111,897.

In 2014, Philippine newspapers had reported that Carlos was sacked from his job at the Finance Department “for grave misconduct and neglect of duty” because he failed to disclose that he owned a Manila house, a Toyota SUV and other business interests, an annual requirement for government officials and employees. However, on Saturday, June 3, President Rodrigo Duterte went on record stating the attack was not the work of ISIS.

“The work of the IS is more cruel and brutal”, he added, before visiting a wake for victims.

The IS, in a statement released by Amaq news agency, claimed that its “fighters carried out” the attack. He had on a black jacket when he was dropped off at the casino on Friday at 12:07 a.m.by a taxi.

Carlos took an elevator to the second floor, and put a ski mask over his face.

It was after midnight Manila time when initial reports came in about the Resorts World Manila attack. Carlos then took out an M4 assault rifle from his bag.

Of the 37 victims, 13 were employees of the casino while the rest were guests.

The suspect torched gaming tables, slot machines and carpets before going to the storage room where casino chips were kept. The suspect fired his rifle into the air, and a few minutes later, he can be seen in the CCTV footage firing at the doorknob of a room where the casino chips were stored. He stuffed chips totaling 113 million pesos ($2.3 million) in a backpack, which police later recovered, he said.

What followed borders on the surreal: a slow-motion arson attack and robbery so methodical and unhurried, with Carlos appearing to walk much of the way, even as he exchanges fire with a security guard and flees up a stairwell.

Carlos fled to an adjoining hotel and reportedly killed himself. His motive was established as needing money because he was addicted to gambling and was heavily in debt. He chose to end his life rather than… kill people.