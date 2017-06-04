Philippine police say casino attacker was indebted gambler

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte says a deadly casino attack in Manila was not the work of the Islamic State (IS) group and the gunman was “crazy”.

PHILIPPINE police disclosed on Sunday the name of the lone suspect who attacked a hotel in Manila last Friday, which resulted in the death of 37 people who suffocated in thick smoke caused by fire.

Police say a gunman stormed the casino resort and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed dozens of people.

The suspect, who remains unidentified, entered the casino wearing an ammunition vest and fired shots with an M4 carbine assault rifle that he pulled out of a backpack.

“This is not the work of ISIS“.

IS has carried two statements claiming responsibility for the attack, but there have been discrepancies.

The attack sent hundreds of people fleeing through the complex and into the night.

Albayalde said that Carlos had sold off property to support his gambling habit of at least several years, including a vehicle. But he did not shoot anybody … he just burned the casino.

He reiterated the incident was not a terrorist act but “a criminal act by an apparently emotionally disturbed individual”.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, but police say the suspect was mentally unstable and that the 2.2 million dollars worth of casino chips found near his body, point to robbery.

He said terrorism was unlikely because the gunman did not shoot anyone.

Dela Rosa told DZMM radio the lone gunman had not aimed his assault rifle at people and may have been trying to steal casino chips.

Rep. Ruffy Biazon (LP, Muntinlupa City) and Gus Tambunting (PDP-Laban, Parañaque City), both senior members of the House Committee on Public Order and Safety, said they defer to the findings of a comprehensive police and arson probe in the meantime.

He made the move shortly after local militants who have declared allegiance to IS went on a rampage through the city of Marawi, about 800 kilometres (500 miles) south of Manila.

Resorts World Manila released CCTV footage Saturday showing the attack on its casino.

Of the guests and employees who died, 36 were victims of smoke inhalation, Albayalde said.

The fighting has placed much of the country on edge and raised fears that IS was gaining a foothold in the country.

The Philippines has been on heightened alert amid a crisis in the city of Marawi, on the southern island of Mindanao, where troops have been battling rebels since May 23 and martial law is in place.

“If he is really a terrorist, he could have shot everybody there”, Director Oscar Albayalde, chief of the Manila police force, told a press conference where the security footage was released.

A man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino was found dead.