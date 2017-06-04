Philippine police say robbery may be motive

The gunman didn’t appear to be firing at people, said Philippines National Police Chief Ronald Dela Rosa, which suggested the incident wasn’t terror-related.

Dela Rosa told reporters at the scene that the gunman stole gambling chips, shot an LED monitor and set ablaze gambling tables by pouring gasoline on them, but the assailant did not fire at people he met.

Fox News reported that at least 25 people were injured in the shooting and explosions that rocked the resort complex in Pasay City after midnight.

The man carried a 2 liter soda bottle and may have an extra container of gasoline as well, Albayalde said. He said the gunman, who is still at large, would have shot all the people gambling if terror had been the motive.

“We have cleared the rooms [on the floor of the hotel the gunman was last seen] but we don’t see where he is”, he said.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry says one South Korean has died after being evacuated from the Philippine casino stormed by a gunman.

Dela Rosa said there was no immediate indication of terrorism.

Video captured people fleeing, the sound of gunshots and smoke coming from the upper floors of buildings.

“We took out a ladder to save them”.

Dones said employees told him they saw two suspects wearing black and carrying long firearms.

Trump was briefed by National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster on the Philippines incident before he went into the Rose Garden, a White House official said Thursday.

Police are searching the suspect’s auto, parked on the second floor. He said the woman was not moving afterward, but he didn’t know what happened to her.

The Resorts World issued a statement after the shooting saying the hotel is “currently on lockdown following reports of gunfire from unidentified men”. The bag of gambling chips worth 113 million pesos ($226,000) was found in a toilet.

The suspect was English-speaking but had no identification cards. Dela Rosa described him as “white, with a mustache” and about 6 feet tall. He said the man’s vehicle at the parking lot was being examined.

“It is really very sad as to what’s going on throughout the world with terror”, Trump said at the White House before announcing that the U.S. was leaving the Paris climate accord.

That unrest had sparked fears that the militants might attack elsewhere to divert the focus of thousands of troops trying to quell the siege.

The American president said that he is “closely monitoring the situation” and will continue to provide updates.

Earlier in the day, the SITE Intelligence Group had reported that a “Filipino ISIS operative” said the militant group’s “lone wolf soldiers” were responsible for the attack – though that report appears to have been contradicted by Philippine authorities.

“We can not say this is an act of terror. he did not hurt anyone”, he said.