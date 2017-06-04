Philippine TV says at least 34 bodies found at Manila casino resort

Resorts World Manila, also known as RWM, is a resort complex in Newport City, a residential and commercial center in metropolitan Manila. A gunman stormed a mall-casino complex, torched gambling tables and stuffed a backpack.

Dela Rosa made the comments about an hour after claiming in a television interview that police had shot the gunman dead. There were at least 30 people who have been injured and one man with a gunshot wound.

The gunman had fired an automatic rifle inside the Resorts World Manila casino complex about midnight.

The attacker only shot a big LED TV at the casino and fired several shots at the storage area, he added.

(AP Photo/Aaron Favila). Policemen walk past a still smoldering part of a hotel at the Resorts World Manila complex, early Friday, June 2, 2017, in Manila, Philippines.

Casinos in the Philippines are popular with foreign gamblers. He was later found dead in an apparent suicide in a hotel room.

He says law enforcement has seen CCTV footage that appears to show the lone gunman “not hurting anyone”, and therefore commiting an act of terrorism, The Associated Press reports – though a police spokesperson referred obliquely in a statement to “the loss of lives due to suffocation” without explaining further, Rappler reports. “Some of them were found inside the comfort room on the casino”, Southern Police District chief Tomas Apolinario told CNN Philippines.

A DZMM radio reporter on the scene said she saw two ambulances ferrying two people away, one with a bandage on the leg and another in wheelchair.

Police saw no connection to almost two weeks of fighting with Muslim militants aligned with the Islamic State group in the southern city of Marawi.

Dela Rosa was less equivocal, saying that it appeared not to be a terrorist attack but that an investigation would determine the gunman’s motive.

“He lay down on the bed, covered himself with a thick blanket, apparently poured petrol on the blanket and burned himself”. It was not clear how he smuggled gasoline and an assault rifle into the crowded casino, but the assailant did not fire at people he encountered.

He said the police “are conducting continued investigations into the incident and ascertain the identity of the suspect”.

“There is a lone man who entered the second floor of Resorts World Manila“.

Fifty-four people suffered mostly minor injuries from the incident and about 18 of them were taken to hospital.

“Let us not be unwitting tools of terror by spreading false rumors, like claiming that the Resorts World [incident] is terror – related”.

“I was about to return to the second floor from my break when I saw people running”. I could not carry her.

He said the woman was not moving afterwards, but he did not know what happened to her. With Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte already having imposed martial law just last week across the southern region of Mindanao in order to subjugate and eliminate the rising threat of ISIS in that area, will he do the same for Manila?

News of the gunfire incident has also reached the White House and U.S. President Donald Trump called it a terror attack.