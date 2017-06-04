Philippines | Army makes gains in southern city under siege

Meanwhile, most of Marawi’s 200,000 residents have fled, many seeking refuge in the nearby town of Iligan, which is on lockdown over fears that militants may have sneaked into the city.

“They are texting us and calling us for help”, Zia Alonto Adiong, spokesman for the provincial crisis management committee, said of the 2,000 people his office had recorded being unable to leave areas held by the militants.

The Philippines military said the ongoing strong resistance put up by the fighters suggested Hapilon was still in the city.

The ISIS-linked rebels quickly took control of large areas of the city, raising their standards above government buildings.

Over the weekend, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte suggested he would be open to tapping nationalist rebel groups which recently signed peace deals with the government as reinforcements in the fight against ISIS.

He was being protected in Marawi by the local Maute group, which has pledged allegiance to IS.

A Philippines intelligence source said that of the 400 to 500 marauding fighters who overran the city of Marawi on the island of Mindanao last week, as many as 40 had recently come from overseas, including from countries in the Middle East.

Soldiers have taken control of about 70 percent of Marawi, where the gunmen have been fending off the army for a week, military chief of staff Gen. Eduardo Ano said.

Duterte earlier cut short his official visit to Russian Federation, supposed to have taken place from May 23 to 26, because of the clashes in Marawi between government forces and the Maute Group, a terror group that has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

Reports say the remaining fighters are still believed to be holding several hostages, including a priest and a number of Christians.

Marawi is regarded as the heartland of the Islamic faith on the southern Mindanao island.

The resolution said the Maute group had committed acts which constitute “the crime of rebellion” and added that imposing martial law on the region was “satisfactory, constitutional and in accordance with the law”.

Witnesses in Marawi said they had seen militants flying the Islamic State flag and wearing black outfits and headbands typical of the group.

More than 100 people have been killed, a lot of them militants, according to the military.

President Duterte declared martial law in the south through mid-July, but lawmakers on Tuesday asked for a public session of Congress to determine whether it is still necessary.

The Philippines, which is majority Catholic, has faced Muslim separatist movements for decades in Mindanao with its significant Muslim population.

“61 Maute extremists, 20 government troops and 19 civilians were among the fatalities”, Arevalo told reporters.

Government troops on board their Armored Personnel Carrier, pass a convoy of displaced residents to continue their offensive against Muslim militants, in Marawi, southern Philippines Monday, May 29, 2017.

“They simply are not asking for anything, just to withdraw your forces. and to stop the air strikes, your air attacks, and stop the cannons”, Soganub said. He now heads an alliance of at least 10 smaller militant groups, including the Maute.

“In the end their relatives and everyday people may be the ones who will kill them”, he said.