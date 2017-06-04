Philippines casino attack: Police say gunman was indebted gambler, not a terrorist

Duterte was met by National Capital Region Police Office chief Director Oscar Albayalde and Southern Police District’s Chief Superintendent Tomas Apolinario, before the president made his way into the chapel.

“This is not an act of terrorism but this incident is confined to the act of one man alone as we have always said”, Albayalde told a press conference with the man’s wife and parents.

Unfortunately, while the motive of the gunman was to rob the casino, there were many Resorts World Manila victims because of the fire.

“We’re asking for your apology”, said the mother, according to the Associated Press. “We can’t accept ourselves that my son became like this, he was a very kind son”, she said. He chose to end his life rather than… kill people.

The family said he was more than £62,000 in debt “due to being hooked in casino gambling”, according to Mr Albayalde.

Although Carlos was well armed – Mr Albayalde said he was carrying 90 bullets in three rifle clips – there are no confirmed reports that he shot any civilians. He had a history of selling his property, including a vehicle, to support his habit. His family had grown so concerned that they asked the casinos to ban the man.

He wasn’t identified until two days later, after police interviewed the taxi driver who had picked him up near his home in the San Lazaro neighborhood of Manila and driven him to the casino. There, they found the man’s wife.

He is seen shooting through several thick white doors, breaking down one of them at 12.18am on Friday, only 11 minutes after his arrival. “She knew it was him, but she was really afraid”, Albayalde said.

In 2014, the Ombudsman dismissed Carlos for grave misconduct and gross neglect of duty for “not declaring his house and lot in Manila in his 2003 to 2006 SALNs, his Toyota Innova SUV in his 2007 SALN, and his business interest in his 2010 SALN”.

Due to this, Carlos’s civil-service eligibility was canceled, his retirement benefits forfeited and was perpetually disqualified from rejoining the government, pursuant to the Revised Rules on Administrative Cases in the Civil Service.

NOT A TERRORIST ATTACK Authorities had repeatedly insisted last week that the incident at Resorts World Manila, which is located near the Philippines’ main worldwide airport, was not an act of terrorism but a botched robbery attempt.

Espino stated that N.C. Lanting Security Specialist Agency were responsible for most of the security guards at Resorts World Manila. Shortly afterward, he dons a black ski mask, slips on an ammunition vest and pulls an M4 carbine assault rifle out of his backpack. Then a group of extremists in the Philippines with links to ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack which killed 36 people and injured more than 70.

The casino’s CCTV showed the gunman firing shots at the ceiling and setting gaming tables ablaze, before he forced his way into a storage room where he purportedly stole 113 million pesos ($2.27 million) worth of casino chips.