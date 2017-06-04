Philippines: Deadly raid on casino ‘was not terrorism,’ say coppers

An IS-linked Filipino said earlier on social media that “lone wolf soldiers” from the group were behind the attack, but police noted the man did not shoot anyone he encountered.

“Either he lost in the casino and wanted to recoup his losses or he went totally nuts”, Metropolitan Manila police chief Oscar Albayalde said.

In a statement posted to its Facebook page Friday, the resort said it had “extended medical assistance to the 54 individuals who were taken to nearby hospitals”.

But Isis claimed: “Brother Abu al-Kheir al-Arkhabili was able to immerse among a gathering of Christian fighters in the Resorts World Manila in Manila where he carried out killing and hurting until he died as a martyr”.

Resort officials said that at around midnight local time on June 2, a gunman entered Resorts World Manila firing shots and setting gaming tables on fire.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, but Philippine police said they believed it had been a robbery gone wrong. Police Senior Superintendent Tomas Apolinario said the car’s owner was being questioned and had denied knowing the gunman.

Police saw no connection to almost two weeks of fighting with Muslim militants aligned with IS in the southern city of Marawi.

“We can say that this is not an act of terror”, Philippine National Police Chief Ronald Dela Rosa said.

As the gunman left, he did exchange shots with a building guard, who managed to shoot him in the leg after being wounded, police and casino officials said.

Dela Rosa said there had been no reports of hostage taking, although the gunman had not yet been caught.

It was not clear how he smuggled the petrol and rifle into the crowded casino.

Dela Rosa said the man, acting alone, walked into one of the gaming rooms and fired the rifle at a large television screen, then poured gasoline onto a gambling table and set it alight.

He said that the assailant, who appeared to be a foreigner because he spoke English and looked Caucasian, was found just before dawn in a hotel room after committing suicide.

Police were examining his auto, which he left in a complex parking garage, authorities said. He stuffed chips totaling 113 million pesos ($2.3 million) in a backpack, which police later recovered, he said.

The attack sent panicked crowds fleeing from the site. A South Korean victim died in the evacuation. Dozens suffered minor injuries during a stampede to escape the complex in Pasay City, in the southwestern part of Metro Manila.

“We took out a ladder to save them”.

They said they didn’t even know the attacker’s name.

“I was about to return to the second floor from my break when I saw people running. I could not carry her”.

Resorts World Manila‏ said the shooting triggered a lockdown, and that it was working with police in the case.

US President Donald Trump Thursday expressed sadness and sympathy for victims of what he labelled a “terrorist attack”. Internal security officers, who don’t carry weapons, didn’t try to engage the suspect, fearing escalation of the situation, he said.

All this on a week that has seen the Philippine military battle ISIL-aligned militants in the country’s south.