Philippines’ Duterte: China threatened ‘war’ over sea row

China has deployed rocket launchers to fend off Vietnamese combat divers on one of its man-made islands in the disputed South China Sea, Chinese state media reported Wednesday.

Beijing claims all of the South China Sea, which is challenged by the other countries in the region like Vietnam, Brunei, Phillipines, Taiwan, Malaysia who also have overlapping claims in the region.

China’s President Xi Jinping had warned Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte that the Chinese would go to war if the Philippines were to drill for oil in a disputed area in the South China Sea, Duterte said in a speech on Friday.

“We are pleased to announce that the senior officials have completed the negotiations of the draft COC (code of conduct) framework, ahead of the mid-2017 timeline which leaders of ASEAN and China had set”, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In a landmark ruling last July, the Permanent Court of Arbitration, based in The Hague, delivered a sweeping rebuke of China’s behavior in the South China Sea, including the creation of islands that could be used for military purposes, and found that its claim of sovereignty over the waters had no legal basis.

On the heels of the ASEAN conference, the Philippines and China begin their own attempt to resolve their differences in the South China Sea today.

I really said, ‘It’s ours.

Duterte said if China is willing to fight so as the Philippines.

“The Philippines reaffirms its commitment to working towards an effective Code of Conduct for the South China Sea“, it added.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that joint naval exercises between Asian countries are not a problem for Beijing as long as they are for the benefit of regional peace.

“China also wants the COC, even though it is not legally binding”.

When asked if the COC will be adopted in the next five years, Liu said it would be up to the ASEAN member countries.

Until recently, progress has been slow amid disputes over the body of water that China claims virtually in its entirety.

Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella said on Saturday a “frank discussion” had taken place with China on possible oil explorations in the South China Sea and “both parties agreed to pursue a more peaceful resolution to the matter that satisfies both our sovereign and economic rights”.

Mr Duterte’s remarks came the same day that China and the Philippines held their first session in a two-way consultation process on the South China Sea.

However, Duterte revealed that Chinese President Xi Jinping had warned the Philippines of war if it continued to insist on enforcing the worldwide arbitration decision granting the Philippines’ claims over the disputed West Philippine Sea.

China claims nearly the entire South China Sea, a key shipping lane that is believed to be rich in mineral and marine resources. However, he emphasized that personally, he would not go to war with China because it would only result to a massacre and destruction.

“I think China understands that Duterte has changed the whole dynamic in the South China Sea in their favor”.