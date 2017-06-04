Philippines Issues Extremists in Marawi an Ultimatum — Surrender or Die

Smoke billows during fighting between government soldiers and ISIS-linked militants near a mosque in Marawi, Philippines, on Tuesday. Philippine forces pressed their off.

Twenty four more Maute group militants have been killed in the ongoing clashes, bringing to 89 the total number of killed militants since the attack broke out May 23. Philippine forces pressed their offensive to drive out milit.

The eight dead men, majority shot in the head and some with hands tied behind their backs, were laborers who were stopped by Islamic State-linked militants on the outskirts of Marawi City while trying to flee clashes, according to police.

A video of a Catholic priest taken hostage is being assessed by experts, he added.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said that suspected militants fighting in Syria are looking at Southern Philippines as their next destination.

Colleagues of Father Teresito Suganob have confirmed his identity after watching the video that recently hit the internet.

“We call on the terrorists to surrender while there is an opportunity”, Brigadier-General Restituto Padilla told reporters. “They are trapped, they are indoor and couldn’t get out”, he said. “We are asking your help to please give what your enemies are asking for”, Soganub said in the video. Fighters loyal to him surprised government forces with their firepower, fending off air strikes and house-to-house searches.

“We are seriously concerned about Fr Chito, Fr Suganob, and the other 15 hostages taken by terrorists”.

The siege in Marawi followed an unsuccessful army raid to capture militant commander Isnilon Hapilon, designated by the Islamic State group as its leader in the Philippines.

The Islamic gunmen have held the Philippine army at bay, burning buildings, taking at least a dozen hostages and sending tens of thousands of residents fleeing. More than 100 militants, government forces and civilians have been killed.

Some communities resemble ghost towns.

“We are going to fight every day until this conflict is resolved”, Duterte said at a press conference.

The government believes the Maute carried out their assault before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan to capture the attention of Islamic State and earn recognition as a regional affiliate.

A Muslim separatist rebellion in the region has raged for decades, claiming more than 120,000 lives since the 1970s.

Duterte has suggested he might extend martial law until the end of the year or impose it nationwide, a possibility that has alarmed critics of the government and survivors of the dictatorship of President Ferdinand Marcos.

Using attack helicopters and light aircraft, the military on Wednesday are continuing to battle with the remaining militants. About 40-50 gunmen were still holed up in two buildings in Marawi’s business district, Ano said.

Still, the fighters have turned out to be remarkably well-armed and resilient.

He said a top Filipino militant is believed to have been killed during the fight.

The bloodshed in Marawi has raised fears that extremism is growing as smaller militant groups unify and align themselves with ISIS.

But bodies of executed civilians with signs attached reading “Munafik” (traitor) have also recently been reported amongst the dead.

Martin Thalmann, deputy head of the International Red Cross’ Philippine delegation who is in Marawi, also told AFP on Monday his staff had received reports from people trapped inside the militants’ areas that residents had died from stray bullets and sickness.