Philippines lawmakers want debate on martial law amid siege

He also made a similar offer to the New People’s Army (NPA), the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP).

A Philippine Air Force attack helicopter fires a rocket as they continue to assault the Maute group in the city.

In one, a user reported that he was in the heart of Marawi City where he could see the army “run like pigs” and “their filthy blood mix with the dead bodies of their comrades”.

Trucks loaded with marines arrived to reinforce soldiers guarding deserted streets as helicopters circulated above the lakeside city surrounded by jungle-clad hills.

Villagers flash a “peace” sign as government troops arrive to secure their community in the outskirts of Marawi city Tuesday, May 30, 2017 in southern Philippines. “If the full cooperation of our citizens in the whole of Mindanao is obtained, then we can expedite the process of securing Mindanao on a daily basis”, he said.

The group of fighters however have turned out to be remarkably well-armed and resilient.

The ISIS-linked rebels quickly took control of large areas of the city, raising their standards above government buildings.

This prompted President Rodrigo Duterte to put the entire island of Mindanao under martial law.

Two groups of eight civilians have been found in two different parts of the besieged city of Marawi, all executed with a shot to the head, according to various media reports. “This war is taking too long”.

The general said the Indonesian nationals are healthy and will be repatriated as soon as possible.

Rohan Gunaratna, a terrorism expert at Singapore’s S Rarajatnam School of International Studies, believes that IS and the smaller regional groups are working together to show their strength and declare a Philippine province of the caliphate that IS says it created in the Middle East.

Based in Central Mindanao, the Maute Brothers Group or locally known as the Islamic State in Lanao (ISIL), is headed by brothers Omar and Abdullah Maute.

Marawi is regarded as the heartland of the Islamic faith on the southern Mindanao island.

Marawi Bishop Edwin de la Pena told The Associated Press earlier that the militants forced their way into the Marawi Cathedral and seized Catholic priest Fr. Chito Suganob, 10 worshipers and three church workers.

The unrest has boosted fears that the violent ideology of the IS is gaining a foothold in the restive southern islands, where a Muslim separatist rebellion has raged for decades.

With a white flag to indicate they are non-combatants, displaced residents ride a motorbike to flee to safer areas as government troops battle with Muslim militants Monday, May 29, 2017 in Marawi, southern Philippines. Amid continuing poverty and other social ills, restiveness among minority Muslims has continued.

Sixty-one militants, 20 members of the security forces and 19 civilians have been killed since Tuesday, when Maute rebels went on the rampage after a botched military operation to arrest Isnilon Hapilon, who the government believes is a point man for Islamic State in the Philippines. The militants are still present in nine of the city’s 96 communities.

“There are Maranaws who haven’t perfectly memorized the verses they were asked to recite at gunpoint”, a 54-year-old evacuee, Patiok Kasim, said in Filipino, in heavy Maranaw accent.

Hundreds of Marawi city residents have fled as the military operations to flush out the militants intensified.

Though most people have left, thousands are stranded, anxious they could be intercepted by militants if they tried to flee.