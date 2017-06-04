Philippines says 500 militants involved in siege

The priest said the Islamic State-backed Maute militant group, which took Marawi last week, “don’t ask for anything. they just ask that you leave this place peacefully”, he said under duress. Maute is a Philippine-based militant group that has pledged allegiance to ISIS.

“The first plane dropped the ordnance accurately, but the second one missed, and hit our troops…”

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said 500 extremists fought in the city and that they had a “big plan” to occupy it. The dead include 89 militants, 19 civilians and 21 government forces, Padilla said.

Duterte’s declaration unnerved Filipinos who lived through the rule of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who imposed martial law in 1972 and used it to hold power for more than a decade.

“Once the dust settles, the people of Marawi might not have homes anymore to go back to”, he added.

Eight foreign terrorists were among the 120 terrorists killed in the military and police operations against the ISIS-influenced local terrorist groups in Marawi City.

“We’re nearly there. There is only one pocket of resistance“, he said.

“We don’t have any record of them coming through the proper channel, through the airports. There’s only one way, maybe coming from Indonesia or from Malaysia, Sabah”, Lorenzana said.

“The rebellion in Mindanao …”

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is concerned radical ideology is spreading in the southern Philippines and it could become a haven for militants from Southeast Asia and beyond. Duterte declared martial law in the Mindanao region, the southern third of the Philippines, and poured in troops backed by airstrikes, artillery fire and tanks to crush the urban insurrection.

Speaking with reporters, the official said the incident occurred a day earlier due to unharmonious coordination among forces. “You can not use them for anti-insurgency, which is the problem at the moment”.

After the fighting began Tuesday, the Islamic militants quickly seized control of government buildings, raising their black standard.

The death toll since Tuesday last week has risen to almost 100, which includes 16 civilians, 61 militants, 11 soldiers and four police officers, Fox News reported, citing The Associated Press.

The government of the Philippines has seen the situation with the jihadist insurgency on the island of Mindanao exacerbate as an airstrike against the militants has killed 11 government soldiers. ISIS is no match for Duterte! “They are giving us but I think very little for Marawi“.

Secretary Lorenzana also revealed that the Maute Terrorist Group has a lot of money to entice loyalists.

“I will not talk to the terrorists”, he said in a speech to the military in Davao City on Wednesday.

According to CNN Philippines, some of those fighters are boys as young as 16 or 14.