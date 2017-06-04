Philippines urges rebels to surrender

A Catholic priest abducted last week by an Islamic extremist group in the southern Philippines has appeared in a video appealing for the government to halt military offensives in the besieged city of Marawi.

Philippine marines patrol a deserted street in Marawi on the southern island of Mindanao on May 30, 2017.br / Philippine authorities on May 30 warned Islamist militants occupying parts of a southern city to surrender or die, as attack helicopters pounded the gunmen’s strongholds where up to 2,000 residents were feared trapped. May 29, a total of 65 Maute Group terrorists were killed by military personnel engaged in the now eighth-day clearing operations. “As to the call to surrender, we aired this message in the hope of ending this soon and reducing any more loss of lives and property”.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday took back his earlier invitation of a dialogue with terrorists laying siege to Marawi City, saying his government will only hold talks with non-violent Moro groups.

Padilla said the military has secured all entry and exit points in Marawi, thus cutting off possible reinforcements for the bandit groups.

“I was glad to see that he is alive but we were also saddened because the fact that the terrorists are ready to negotiate means they are pressed against the wall and they are also desirous to get away from the situation and their bargaining chip are the hostages”, he said in a telephone interview.

Militants had executed more than a dozen people, and numerous others had been taken hostage, the Department of National Defense said.

There are no signs of letting up, according to local media reports. The priest, Fr. Chito Suganob, also appeared in a video urging Duterte to pull out troops (Story on A2).

The bishop said he received a phone call from a militant who used his secretary’s phone.

The Maute militants set fire to churches and other buildings as they entered the city, flying the flag of the so-called Islamic State, to which they pledged allegiance a year ago.

Malaysians, Singaporean, Indonesian and other fighters had been involved in the unrest, according to the military.

“What’s happening in Mindanao is no longer a rebellion of Filipino citizens”, Solicitor General Jose Calida told reporters.

“We can not confirm it yet”.

“They are trying to correct a way of living for everybody and they do it by killing people invoking the name of God and that is a very bad ideology”, he said.

This was the challenge issued by Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Brig.

“That is true. That is one of the objects of recovery of the PNP”.

“I will not talk to the terrorists”, he said in a speech to the military in Davao City. “The crew were extricated that is why the tank was stolen”, the PNP chief said. The dead include 89 militants, 19 civilians and 21 government forces, Padilla said.

The death toll looked likely to climb, with soldiers reporting the smell of corpses in a public market still being held by the militants. More than 100 people have died so far in the fighting in Marawi’s streets and aerial bombardment by the army and 2,000 people are now trapped in rebel-held areas and unable to leave the city.

Hapilon, a senior member of the Abu Sayyaf kidnap-for-ransom gang, is on the USA government’s list of most-wanted terrorists.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is giving the remaining Maute gunmen still holding out in Marawi City the chance to surrender.

Military spokesman Restituto Padilla said Wednesday 960 civilians have been rescued, and an estimated 1,000 residents remain trapped in Marawi.