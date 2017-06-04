Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Terril Brothers Inc holds 7.79% or 212,299 shares. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 69,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. About 395,025 shares traded. It is down 7.19% since June 1, 2016 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.85% the S&P500. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Therefore 67% are positive.

Evercore ISI began its coverage for Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT), this morning 31 May. On Friday, April 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 25 by BTIG Research. Hilliard Lyons downgraded the shares of EDR in report on Friday, July 1 to “Underperform” rating. Wunderlich upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 10 report. As per Monday, January 23, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q4 2016. Its up 0.16, from 1.27 in 2016Q3. It dived, as 40 investors sold FRT shares while 119 reduced holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Limited reported 497,689 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Moreover, Eqis Capital Management has 0.01% invested in Franks International NV (NYSE:FI). Blackrock Japan holds 7,500 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters holds 0.22% in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) or 11,405 shares. Bb&T Secs Llc holds 0.01% or 16,570 shares in its portfolio. (NYSE:ABR) higher to the next line of resistance at $8.33 a share. The stock rose 0.63% or $0.24 reaching $38.55 per share. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability reported 0.61% in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE). (NYSE:ABR) has accumulated 2.61% over the course of one week. Evanston Invs Inc Dba Evanston Advsrs accumulated 124,608 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters owns 10,494 shares or 0.18% of their USA portfolio.

Weighted Alpha is used to calculate how much a share has gone up or down over a certain period, normally a year. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,129 shares of company stock worth $948,987. (NYSE:VZ) or 32,254 shares.

Among 22 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, December 16.

Analysts await Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) to report earnings on July, 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, February 2. They now have a United States dollars 18 price target on the stock. The rating was upgraded by Drexel Hamilton on Monday, October 24 to “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 24. (NYSE:EDR) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, September 7. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, June 23 by FBR Capital. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $35 target in Monday, August 22 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q4 2016. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2016Q3. 21 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. The Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc holds 73,790 shares with $1.15 million value, up from 4,050 last quarter.

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In analysts note revealed to investors today, Evercore ISI analysts began Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) coverage with In-Line rating, and a $23.00 price target.

The share price of the company (NYSE:PDM) was up +0.05%, with a high of 21.26 during the day and the volume of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. shares traded was 971000. Kings Point Capital stated it has 25,583 shares. 41,000 were accumulated by Eventide Asset Mngmt Ltd Company. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 3,800 shares stake.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim Capital Llc invested in 15,372 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 394,245 shares. Integrated Wealth Counsel Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.97% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 141,558 are owned by Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.81 billion. The Firm owns a portfolio of equity and debt investments in single-tenant commercial properties. Its forward price to earnings ratio of 63.19 ranks lower than the industry’s 28.11.

About 38,824 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has risen 17.77% since June 1, 2016 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Since December 15, 2016, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $720,311 activity. ANTM price is down almost -1.45% from its 52-week high price of $185 a share but is up about 37.02% from its 52-week low price of $114.85 a share. 70,000 shares valued at $667,800 were sold by ROSKIND E ROBERT on Thursday, May 18.