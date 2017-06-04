Geoffrey Rush, Javier Bardem, Orlando Bloom, Brenton Thwaites, and Kaya Scodelario also star in the Joachim Ronning and Espen Sandberg-directed film, which was, like Baywatch, plagued by mostly negative reviews.

That’s great news for Disney, which was recently faced with some curious setbacks on this film.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales pulled in $208.4 million from its global debut, for a worldwide total of $285.4 million, a figure which was at the high end of many box office analysts worldwide projections, claiming the movie would earn between $230 and $285 million worldwide in its opening weekend. It’s the worst opening for the franchise since the original film and the three-day weekend is almost $30 million less than what the last film, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, opened with.

This is keeping with the trend that we’ve seen with openings for previous movies in the franchise. “That is extraordinary by any measure”, Disney distribution chief Dave Hollis told THR.

Local data from Ent Group shows that the film grossed US$25.3 million on Sunday alone across the mainland, the first day of the Dragon Boat Festival public holiday, reported Variety. This is one of the most prolific franchises in history, and will cross $4 billion in combined box-office revenue today. But what it could not achieve in the United States, it managed to do so globally.

All is not lost for the Pirates franchise, though, as overseas box office numbers have been much more promising than here in the states. The last great Memorial Day weekend was when Furious 6 dominated, as its $97 million opening propelled the top 12 to $249 million over three days. Additionally, the film brought in an estimated $208.4 million internationally, the 12th largest overseas opening of all-time, as it opened in virtually the entire overseas marketplace. The consensus seems to be that Johnny Depp can’t maintain his Jack Sparrow trademarked cool factor that we all fell in love with and that the story doesn’t really know where it’s going. “U.S. audiences have been subjected to so many sequels over the decades that it is hard to maintain the excitement”, Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for comScore, told CNBC. Dergarabedian said that worldwide audiences, particularly in China, India and South America, still embrace these films because they grew up on big American blockbusters and enjoy the action-packed adventures. Rather, it seems that zombie sharks and monkeys, along with the fact that that Johnny Depp is somehow legitimately a cinematic sensation in Russian Federation in 2017, carried Pirates 5 to global victory.