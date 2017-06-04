‘Pirates’ Reigns Over Worst Memorial Day Weekend Box Office In 18 Years

Entertainment Weekly reported on the initial box office numbers for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

The Fate of the Furious became only the 6th movie in history to cross $1-B at the global box office, fueled by a record-breaking $387.4-M in China.

Last weekend’s other major release, Baywatch, has been a huge disappointment in its opening days.

This month’s box office has also been tough on almost every film except “Guardians of the Galaxy“.

Geoffrey Rush has hinted that he won’t appear in any future Pirates Of The Caribbean movies.

A dreadlocked Johnny Depp again plays Sparrow as he fights a crew of creepy ghost sailors led by the villainous Javier Bardem.

“Paramount Pictures” Baywatch’s first day on the beach earned an estimated $4.5M (which includes $1.25M from Wednesday’s previews), according to two industry estimates, as the Memorial Day weekend goes full swing tonight. Disney in general is keeping the box office afloat – as of Friday, the studio became the first to have earned over $1 billion in 2017, reaching the milestone in near record time.

Pirates made off with the bulk of the box office booty this holiday weekend, as Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales stuffed $62.6 million into its chest.

In 2011, “Pirates 4″ was in its second week on Memorial Day weekend.

Among new specialty releases, the highest earner was Long Strange Trip: The Untold Story of The Grateful Dead, bringing in $34,131 on a pair of screens.

Sitting at the fourth place at the box office was “Alien: Covenant“, which nabbed an estimated $10.5 million on the three-day weekend and approximately $13.2 million after Memorial Day. With a current domestic total of $57.3 million, it doesn’t look like Covenant will end its domestic run in theaters anywhere near Prometheus’ $126.5 million gross, and won’t likely eclipse Aliens or even Alien Vs. Predator $85.2 million and $80.3 million domestic totals.

Grossing an estimated $270 million worldwide, Pirates 5 has started stronger than some critics had previously predicted. The only time a studio has earned so much so quickly was Disney previous year, according to Variety.

Elsewhere, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continued its winning streak, finishing at #2 in its fifth frame with $25.1 million in the States and bringing its worldwide total to over $788.5 million. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.