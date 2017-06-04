Pittsburgh mayor fires back at Trump’s reference of city

“This is religion for the political left, and our supporters are constantly being asked to change their behavior”, a top White House official told Axios, who added that “snarky comments” from European leaders also encouraged Trump to withdraw. “But as the president has acknowledged, certain elements of this deal were not equitable for US manufacturers”, said Ross Eisenberg, vice president for energy and resources policy at the National Association of Manufacturers, in a statement to Reuters.

“As of today, the U.S. will cease all implementation of the non-binding Paris accord and the draconian financial and economic burdens the agreement imposes on the U.S.”.

The vast majority of scientists believe that global warming – bringing with it sharp changes in climate patterns – is mainly the result of human activities from agriculture to industry. “We remain committed to doing our part”.

He told an election rally in York: “Given the chance to present a united front with our global partners, she has instead opted for silence and subservience to Donald Trump“. He vowed during the election campaign to “cancel” the Paris agreement within 100 days of becoming president on January 20 in order to bolster United States oil and coal giant, which bankrolled his campaign.

His critics have argued, however, that the risks of climate change require action, and that a shift to a low-carbon energy economy can create more jobs than it eliminates.

“We here in New York City are shocked at the development this week in Washington, D.C., to see the president of the United States pull out of the Paris accord and literally set this nation, and the whole globe, on the path of denial”, Mr DeBlasio said.

In a long speech delivered in the Rose Garden at the White House, Trump said the landmark 2015 deal was “very unfair” on the US.

Musk had faced criticism for joining Trump’s panels on business and manufacturing, though he said at the time that “engaging on critical issues will on balance serve the greater good”. I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.

Furthermore, the USA government calculates that the cost to the economy by 2040, had the US chose to follow the Paris accord, would be nearing $3 trillion in lost GDP, as well as reducing overall household wealth by $7,000.

‘As a matter of principle.’

The liberal bastions of NY and California are leading the way in defying Trump, virtually seceding from heartland America at least in the environmental sphere.

At Disney’s shareholder meeting in March, Iger defended his decision to be involved with the council, saying he wanted to be “in the room where it happens”.

The executive director of Montreal-based Equiterre said that was not surprising. Within the US, the announcement saw protests amidst questions about President Trump’s views on climate change.

The Paris climate accord “would effectively decapitate our coal industry, which now supplies about one-third of our electric power”. “This is not in the best interest of Americans”.