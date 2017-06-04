Pittsburgh mayor rejects Trump’s climate change advances

Mr Trump, who has called climate change a hoax, said his administration would begin negotiations either to re-enter the Paris accord or to have a new agreement “on terms that are fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people, its taxpayers”.

“The Paris agreement is a bad deal for the American people”, he said. He said the U.S. decision to leave the Paris Agreement was a “big mistake”.

The liberal hypocrites Trump railed against in private were among the most distraught with his decision to withdraw from the Paris accord.

China, the world’s largest polluter, has emerged as Europe’s unlikely partner in this and other areas as Trump has isolated the United States on many issues. “And perhaps most important, new coal plants in the U.S. aren’t economically feasible right now, due to lower costs of other forms of energy”, Robertson said.

To recap, the Paris Agreement is a 195-nation treaty – now 194 – that sets standards for countries to reduce emissions.

Leaders of a cluster of small remote island states in the Pacific, which are at the forefront of the battle against climate change and already suffering the effects of unpredictable weather, expressed deep disappointment at the controversial move.

France said it would work with U.S. states and cities – some of which have broken with Trump’s decisions – to keep up the fight against climate change.

Barbara Hendricks said other countries will fill the leadership void left by the United States but none will be expected to make up the shortfall in emissions reductions caused by Washington’s exit.

In a Rose Garden announcement Thursday, the president framed the decision as one made in the best interest of his country.

“Nobody can say climate change is not a concern”, said Ravi Shankar Prasad, joint secretary with the climate change division at India’s environment ministry.

He sidestepped a question on whether Trump believed climate change was real or not, by saying the discussions focused exclusively on, “Is Paris good, or not, for this country?” “Americans will honor and fulfill the Paris Agreement by leading from the bottom up – and there isn’t anything Washington can do to stop us”.

But the White House had to have known it was going to get that question.

Tesla’s iconic founder Elon Musk carried through his threat to quit the President’s business advisory council if Trump withdrew from the Paris Accord, as did Disney’s Robert Iger. It’s moved on and is very happy with Climate Mayors, a coalition of 83 mayors from across the U.S.

On Thursday, the Sierra Club, an environmental group, was scathing about Trump’s endorsement of what he regards as clean coal.

Mr Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, had for his part pledged to reduce USA greenhouse gas emissions by 26 to 28 per cent by 2025.

Analysts at German bank Commerzbank said in light of Trump’s decision that it now expects the U.S.to expand its oil production “even more sharply”. He vowed during the election campaign to “cancel” the Paris agreement within 100 days of becoming president on January 20 in order to bolster USA oil and coal giant, which bankrolled his campaign.

Even former President Barack Obama broke the silence traditionally maintained by former presidents to help ease the country’s transition into new leadership.