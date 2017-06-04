Pittsburgh mayor to Trump: Quitting Paris deal for us? No thanks

Nick Molho, executive director of the Aldersgate Group, an alliance of business, politics and civil society leaders driving action for a sustainable economy, said Mr Trump’s decision would not result in a U-turn on climate action in the United States or globally.

He “personally explained his decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Accord”, a readout of the calls said, and “thanked all four leaders for holding frank, substantive discussions on this issue during his first months in office”.

Trump went on to declare: “It is time to put Youngstown, Ohio; Detroit, Michigan; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – along with many other great locations in our country – before Paris, France”.

The biggest fury came from environmentalists, who argued Trump’s decision would harm the state and curtail more sustained job growth.

Gov. Cuomo and the governors of two other states are banding together to do what President Trump will not – abide by the Paris Climate Agreement.

“Climate change is real”. “We need to make him see sense on climate change”.

“It’s unfortunate that the US administration says they’re pulling out of the Paris agreement, but you can’t stop progress”.

“Despite this, the tech industry’s determination to innovate and problem-solve for the threats posed by climate change and generate clean energy opportunities that create jobs and grow our economy remains unchanged”.

Chief executive Odd Arild Grefstad cited the growth of renewable energy in USA states such as Texas, New York and California as signs that “the world has started the transition from fossil to a renewable economy”.

“On top of that, these jobs also protect the planet”, he said.

The announcement had reverberations in the auto industry.

General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt, who had said during a speech to students at Georgetown University in May that the business community “has kind of moved on in this debate”, tweeted a similar refrain, calling upon business to lead the way on global climate standards.

Former Ford Motor Co.

In a statement issued on Twitter shortly after Mr Trump’s announcement, Business Secretary Greg Clark said: “UK played a major role in securing Paris Agreement and we are committed to it”. It’s unclear what the White House will do with the spot and if Ford will keep the seat with a new representative.

As well as the leaders of the four European countries, political leaders from across the globe have reacted with condemnation and shock after Donald Trump confirmed the U.S. will abandon the landmark global climate change deal.

GM said it won’t waiver from its environmental commitments. “As a utility, we’re trying to plan many years out into the future”, says Ron Roberts of Puget Sound Energy. “Mattis has already said ‘I am going to be anxious about this, ‘ but it’s the concern that (Trump’s announcement) will be taken as the definitive statement”. Jake Jacoby said the actual global impact of meeting accord targets would curb rising temperatures by 1 degree Celsius, or 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit. But withdrawing from the according is the right move, he said.

Ultimately, the lobbying by Trump’s environmental protection chief Scott Pruitt and chief strategist Steve Bannon urging the president to leave won out.

Under the accord the USA had agreed to reduce its emissions 26 percent to 28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025.

“We were achieving reductions without imposing a treaty on ourselves”, Hayes said. The only other countries not in the accord are Syria and Nicaragua. Signed by President Obama without Senate ratification, it would have driven up the cost of energy, hitting middle-class and low-income Americans the hardest.

“A state plan to reduce carbon pollution would help IL benefit from the global clean energy economy, despite Trump’s steps backward, and build on the good jobs in clean energy that are on the way for our workers and communities under the Future Energy Jobs Act”.

Brazil expressed “profound concern and disappointment” with Trump’s decision to exit the climate agreement. We are increasing investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency.

Climate change has been intensifying for decades.

“The agreement can not be renegotiated”, France, Germany and Italy said in a joint statement.