Pittsburgh, other cities defy President Trump’s decision to leave Paris Agreement

“Trump’s decision to ditch the Paris deal will leave a fairly big shoe for a single country to fill”, Xinhua said, adding that major players such as China, the European Union and India had reiterated their willingness to step up efforts.

Under the terms of the Paris accord, which entered into force November 4, the earliest the United States can drop out of the deal is 2020 – the same year Trump is expected to run for re-election. Now, he says, he is putting America first.

Announcing his much-anticipated decision from the Rose Garden of the White House when the day temperature was around 26 degrees Celsius, Trump said he has been elected to represent Pittsburg and not Paris.

It will take almost four years for the country to withdraw from the pact. We will continue to work with our domestic and worldwide partners to drive progress on one of the greatest challenges we face as a world. “If we can’t that’s fine”.

The Paris Agreement, which was struck by some 200 countries to combat global warming, came into effect last November.

Zachary Barber, of the nonprofit PennEnvironment, said many citizens are concerned with climate change and the impact of their carbon footprint.

Others question the science.

And given that all but two countries have signed onto the agreement, it was not surprising that many world leaders condemned the decision. Nicaragua and Syria did not.

The Paris Agreement was drawn up a year ago (16), during Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama’s regime, and 195 countries signed off on it.

The former president criticized Trump’s decision.

“Despite this, the tech industry’s determination to innovate and problem-solve for the threats posed by climate change and generate clean energy opportunities that create jobs and grow our economy remains unchanged”.

In December 2015-one year before speaking to Trump about climate change-DiCaprio spoke at the global climate-change summit in Paris. They include heads of Apple, Google, Tesla and Walmart. Forceful promises were made to keep the United States on a path of protecting the environment by limiting emissions and expanding renewable energy sources.

Yesterday, Musk said he worked hard to convince Trump to stick with the accord.

Mayor Bill Peduto called Trump’s decision to back out “disastrous for our planet, for cities such as Pittsburgh”.

“For that reason, Mr. President, you have corrected a view that was paramount in Paris”.

“Tonight, I wish to tell the United States, France believes in you – the world believes in you”, Macron said.

Many U.S. companies have concluded that fighting climate change is good business.

It called the agreement a “misguided treaty”.

Trump has repeatedly cast doubt on the science of climate change and once called it a hoax perpetrated by China to weaken US business.

The Twitter account for the group showed a picture of Paris City Hall lit up with green lights in support of the agreement.

“China in recent years has stayed true to its commitment”, said Li.

Opponents said withdrawing from the accord is an abdication of U.S leadership on a key global challenge, the BBC reports.