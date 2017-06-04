Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Ottawa Senators – 5/25/17 NHL Pick, Odds, and Prediction

If they beat the Ottawa Senators in Thursday’s (8 p.m. ET) Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, they will take on the Nashville Predators with the Stanley Cup in the balance. The problem wasn’t that Holtby was playing poorly, but he wasn’t stealing any games for the Caps either. I love these big games. Crosby would dig out the ball, determined. Pittsburgh also returns home, where it won 75.6 percent of its games during the regular season.

The Ottawa goaltender would like to chalk his 45-save masterpiece in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against Pittsburgh up to his own brilliance. Ryan broke an 0-for-29 drought on the power play when he tied the game at one with a one-time shot that beat Matt Murray short-side.

Craig Anderson knew he couldn’t give up a second goal and he stood tall stopping 22 shots in the second period alone.

The Ottawa Senators pulled off a 2-1 win in Game 6 at home to force a Game 7 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. “Whether we’ve lost or whether we’ve played well or not, they’ve given us everything they have”. The Swede has four goals and seven points in 13 games this post-season. Crosby only drew one penalty the whole game; a holding call on Methot during the second period. Fellow star Evgeni Malkin had three assists and was dominant in Game 5, when the Penguins had seven different goal-scorers.

“We went in last game trying to run and gun it with the best offensive team in the league, and that’s the result we got”, Boucher said.

“The reality is it’s May 25th, 2017, with our team, our players and that’s a new opportunity in my life. And when that time comes, we’ll be ready”. We work every practice to score and to help the team to win.

Their hockey life: that’s a good way to put it. Brassard is expected to suit up in Game 6 as are captain Erik Karlsson and defenceman Cody Ceci, both of whom also left Sunday’s game for precaution. He has a 1.33 goals-against average and a.950 save percentage.

Historically, the Sens have struggled in Game 7s.

Sparked by the goaltending of Craig Anderson and a blast by Hoffman, they followed through with the 2-1 victory that pushed the Eastern Conference final to a seventh and deciding game.

“It’s wrong to say, but I’d rather lose like this than in overtime or anything like that”, said Karlsson, the Senators leading post-season scorer who didn’t play the third period.

“I think we just need to stick to what we are, what we’ve been doing and our strengths”.

“For me, it’s about not looking at the past”, said Boucher speaking to the media before traveling to Pittsburgh. “You see them practise, they’ll be staying out last, working on stuff”. So do those who know him best. “I’m not saying we’re not upset with a 7-0 loss, but I think it was a slap in the face a little bit”. “Any time it’s an elimination game, you want to just come out and give it your best effort”.

They can work all they like, but it guarantees nothing.

But this team has repeatedly rebounded after being written off in these playoffs, most recently in this series.

Even with all the harassment last night, Crosby still had six shots on goal. They edged Tampa Bay in Game 7 of last year’s East finals and clinically disposed of Presidents’ Trophy victor Washington in Game 7 of the second round earlier this month.